Associated Press

Stephon Tuitt's NFL career is over. The Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive lineman announced his retirement on Wednesday, saying he feels called to move on from the game following the death of his younger brother in June 2021 and Tuitt's recent graduation from Notre Dame. “I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health,” Tuitt said in a statement released by the team.