L.T.'s Year 2 breakout RBs
NFL Network's LaDainian Tomlinson reveals his Year 2 breakout RBs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Cardinals announced a contract extension for left tackle D.J. Humphries that runs through 2025. Humphries was scheduled to become a free agent in 2023 after signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the Cardinals in 2020. That contract called for him to make $14 million in non-guaranteed salary this season with another $1 million [more]
San Diego is adding one of the best hitters in baseball to a lineup that already features two $300 million players.
As contract extension talks loom, Nick Bosa expects that it will be a 'smooth' process with the 49ers.
The Dallas Cowboys have suffered injuries at positions that lacked depth in training camp and @BenGrimaldi says they have no one to blame but themselves.
On Monday, lawyer Tony Buzbee said he has nothing to say about the NFL’s process for imposing discipline on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Thursday, he’ll have plenty to say, apparently. Buzbee has called a press conference for 1:00 p.m. CT on Thursday. The stated purpose is “to update the public on the status of [more]
The U.S. military burned tons of waste in Iraq and Afghanistan in pits that gave off toxic smoke that veterans blame for cancers and other illnesses.
"We have a lot of room to grow here."
After an investigation into the Miami Dolphins, the NFL found that the team violated the "integrity" of the game and imposed discipline, including suspending owner Stephen Ross.
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson had a certain habit in massages that became a key piece of evidence in Sue L. Robinson's suspension decision.
One of the more common questions raised in response to Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games flows from a fairly obvious set of comparisons. How does Watson, who faced 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, get suspended only six games when Cardinal receiver DeAndre [more]
ESPN National Recruiting Director Tom Luginbill details why Arch Manning dropped from No. 1 behind Malachi Nelson in the recruiting ratings.
The Patriots offense is experiencing growing pains as it adjusts its system.
According to Sportico, the Dallas Cowboys are worth about $7.64 billion.
The Bears held their sixth practice of training camp on Tuesday. Here's what we learned from their first padded practice.
The New York Giants completed their sixth training camp practice on Tuesday and here are 11 quick takeaways, including a wildcat appearance.
Here are some of the things we learned from Day 6 of #Chiefs training camp practice:
Here's a look at six legit WR options if the Cowboys want to test free agency, along with the obligatory don't-do-it option that has to be mentioned. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Trey Lance going through ups and downs on Day 6 of training camp against the elite 49ers defense.
The 16-page decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson gives the NFL the factual findings necessary to impose, through the appeal process, a much longer suspension on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. But the written ruling does not leave the NFL unscathed. Judge Robinson determined that Watson did what he’s accused of doing, and that he basically [more]
