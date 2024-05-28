L-S softball opens season with win over Colfax-Mingo

May 27—SULLY — Alaina Roberts homered and doubled and the Lynnville-Sully softball team used a fast start to down Colfax-Mingo on Monday during the season opener for both teams.

The Hawks broke a 1-all tie with two runs in the second and third innings and then plated four runs in the fifth to close out the home win in South Iowa Cedar League action.

Lynnville-Sully out-hit Colfax-Mingo 10-5 and the Tigerhawks had two errors.

Roberts, Morgan Jones and Ava Brummel all had two hits to lead the Hawks (1-2, 1-2 in the conference).

Roberts clubbed a solo home run, doubled, scored two runs and had one RBI, while Brummel scored three runs and walked once and Jones added an RBI

Alexy Conover and Jakiera Hay had one hit and one walk each, and Conover dominated the Tigerhawks in the circle.

Conover (1-2) earned the pitching win after surrendering no earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in seven innings.

Sophia Squires and Olivia Norrish each registered one hit and one walk, Squires scored one run and Norrish tallied one RBI. Peyton Sharp added one RBI and she was hit by a pitch, Olivia Beyer scored two runs, Addison Collum had one run and Jolan Fogle was hit by a pitch.

The Tigerhawks (2-2, 1-2) were led by Olivia Rausch, who finished with one hit, one walk, one run and one stolen base.

Dakota Allen, Victoria Woods, Brooklyn Yanske and Chloe Clements all had one hit, Allen registered one RBI and Brianna Freerksen walked twice.

Yanske took the loss after allowing five runs — three earned — on six hits and two walks. She struck out one in three innings.

Freerksen tossed three innings and surrendered four earned runs on three hits with three walks, two hit batters and one strikeout.

BGM 7, Lynnville-Sully 5

A four-run second inning led BGM to a 7-5 win over Lynnville-Sully during SICL play on Wednesday.

The Bears led 5-0 through three innings and put away the host Hawks with two runs in the seventh. L-S plated one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth before scoring twice in the seventh.

L-S lost the game despite out-hitting BGM 10-9 and the Bears committed five errors.

Roberts led the Hawks with three hits, while Conover tallied two hits. Kate Harthoorn, Hay, Sharp, Norrish and Brummel had the other hits.

Roberts doubled and finished with one run, one RBI and one steal, Conover and Norrish each doubled and had one RBI, Harthoorn walked, Sharp scored one run and Collum chipped in one run and two steals. Beyer also scored one run.

Conover took the pitching loss after allowing seven runs — five earned — on eight hits with four strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter in seven innings.

Ryanne VanDee finished with two hits and two runs and Jerry Kalinay had two hits and two RBIs to lead BGM (1-1, 1-1), while Laila Morrison (2-1) struck out six and allowed two earned runs on eight hits in seven innings in the circle.

North Mahaska 10, Lynnville-Sully 4

SULLY — Roberts and Jones each had two hits and Norrish contributed two RBIs but the Hawks couldn't overcome a slow start during a 10-4 loss to North Mahaska on Friday.

The Warhawks led 4-0 after three and scored at least one run in six of their seven at-bats during the SICL contest.

Lynnville-Sully closed its gap to 5-2 following a pair of runs in the fourth and added single runs in the sixth and seventh, but it wasn't enough at home.

Roberts tripled and had one RBI, Jones scored one run and Brummel chipped in one hit, one run and one walk to lead the offense.

Harthoorn walked once and had one RBI, Sharp walked once and scored one run and Conover and Squires each tallied one hit. Brilynn Tice added one run scored and Beyer stole one base.

Conover took the loss in the circle after allowing seven runs — six earned — on eight hits and one walk. She struck out five.

Jolan Fogle tossed three innings and surrendered three runs — two earned — on six hits and one walk. She struck out two.

North Mahaska improved to 2-1 on the season and 2-1 in the conference.