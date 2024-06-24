L-S softball comes up short against North Mahaska

Jun. 23—SULLY — The Lynnville-Sully softball team matched North Mahaska in the first three innings, but could not keep pace with the Warhawks in the final four.

The game was tied at 7-all after three innings, but North Mahaska outscored the Hawks 3-2 in both the fourth and sixth and won 13-11 during South Iowa Cedar League play on Wednesday.

Both teams had 10 hits and the Warhawks won the game despite committing six errors. Both teams scored all of their runs in the same four innings.

Lynnville-Sully (8-14, 5-9 in the SICL) is 25-8 against North Mahaska since 2009, but the Warhawks swept the season series and have won three straight overall.

Jakiera Hay

Alexy Conover, Jakiera Hay, Alaina Roberts and Jolan Fogle all had two hits, while Morgan Jones and Ava Brummel tallied one hit each.

Conover, Hay and Fogle all doubled, Roberts, Hay and Fogle each tallied two RBIs and Conover and Hay both walked once.

Brummel finished with two runs, two RBIs and one hit by pitch, Jones scored two runs and stole one base and Brilynn Tice scored two runs.

Roberts, Peyton Sharp, Olivia Beyer and Addison Collum all scored one run. Kate Harthoorn chipped in one RBI, one run and one steal.

Conover started the game and allowed seven earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.

Jolan Fogle

Fogle (3-4) pitched the final 5 1/3 innings and took the loss after surrendering six runs — three earned — on four hits, one walk and one hit batter and two strikeouts.

Kaylia Shipman led North Mahaska (7-11, 7-7) with three hits, two homers, four runs and six RBIs and Regan Grewe (1-2) belted her seventh homer and earned the pitching win.

Lynnville-Sully 6, BGM 5

BROOKLYN — A strong finish helped the Hawks rally past BGM on June 17.

Lynnville-Sully trailed the Bears 2-1 after one and 5-3 after four, but the visitors plated single runs in each of the final three frames during a 6-5 win in SICL play.

Conover, Harthoorn and Brummel all had two hits and one double in the win. Harthoorn added two runs, one RBI and one walk, Brummel tallied two RBIs and Conover chipped in one RBI.

Ava Brummel

Conover leads the Hawks with a .400 batting average and has tallied a team-best nine doubles and 43 total bases. Brummel leads the team with 19 RBIs.

Terriyah Carter finished with one hit, one RBI and one steal, Roberts and Jones each had one hit and one run and Sharp tallied the other hit. Tice scored two runs and stole one base.

Conover started the game but did not factor in the decision after allowing six runs — one earned — on four hits, one walk and one hit batter and one strikeout in 3 1/3 innings.

Fogle earned the win after surrendering no earned runs, three hits and two walks with one strikeout in 3 2/3 innings.

Peyton Sharp

Jeryn Kalinay led the Bears (10-8, 7-7) with three hits and three RBIs and Laila Morrison (10-7) took the pitching loss after allowing three earned runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Lynnville-Sully 12, Colo-NESCO 7

MCCALLSBURG — A fast start and a strong finish propelled Lynnville-Sully against Colo-NESCO on June 13.

The Hawks led 3-0 after two and 8-3 after three and kept the Royals at arm's length following a pair of runs in the final two frames. Colo-NESCO got within 10-7 after six but came up short.

Conover, Sharp and Brummel all had two hits. Sharp collected four RBIs and three steals, Conover and Brummel each tallied one RBI and Sharp and Brummel each scored one run. Brummel also drew her team-best ninth walk and stole two bases.

Olivia Norrish

Olivia Norrish had one hit, two runs, one RBI, two walks and two steals, Roberts tallied one hit, one run and two steals and she was hit by one pitch and Hay finished with one hit and one RBI.

Harthoorn and Jones each scored two runs, Sophia Squires, Beyer and Jones all walked once and Jones and Beyer swiped one base. Tice scored two runs and Carter scored one run.

The Hawks finished with six walks and 11 steals. Both teams committed four errors.

Conover (5-9) earned the pitching win after allowing seven runs — four earned — on seven hits and three walks in seven innings. She struck out six.

Annabelle Nessa (3-14) had two hits and took the pitching loss despite striking out 11. Colo-NESCO (3-16) was out-hit 9-7.

Kate Harthoorn

Lynnville-Sully 20, Keota 4

KEOTA — The Hawks turned a competitive game with Keota into a blowout following a 13-run fifth inning on June 10.

Lynnville-Sully led the Eagles 7-4 after four but went home early following the big inning during a 20-4 road victory in SICL play.

The Hawks out-hit the Eagles 13-2 and L-S committed two errors. Lynnville-Sully totaled seven doubles and 10 steals in the win. The Hawks are 21-0 against Keota (2-13, 2-11) since 2009.

Harthoorn finished with three hits, one double, three runs, four RBIs, one walk and two steals to lead the Hawks.

Alaina Roberts

Conover, Hay and Brummel had two hits each, while Roberts, Norrish, Jones and Squires all totaled one hit.

Conover had two doubles, one run, two RBIs and one walk, Brummel finished with two doubles, four RBIs, two runs and one steal and Hay chipped in three RBIs. Brummel leads the team with an on-base percentage of .493.

Roberts doubled, scored three runs, had two RBIs, walked twice and stole one base, Jones scored two runs, walked once and stole one base and Squires doubled and walked once.

Roberts leads the squad with 20 runs and Jones has a team-best 10 steals.

Morgan Jones

Sharp walked once, was hit by one pitch, scored three runs and stole two bases, Carter scored two runs and stole one base, Tice scored two runs and Fogle and Brooke Hardeman scored one run and stole one base.

Conover got the pitching win after allowing three earned runs on two hits, two walks and one hit batter in five innings. She struck out eight.