L-S softball can't overcome slow starts in three SICL losses

Jun. 2—BELLE PLAINE — The Lynnville-Sully softball team out-hit Belle Plaine during their South Iowa Cedar League matchup on Friday.

But two errors were too much to overcome as the Lady Plainsmen scored three times in the first inning and added a trio of runs in the fourth during a 6-1 home win.

Lynnville-Sully out-hit Belle Plaine 7-5. The Hawks scored their lone run in the seventh.

Ava Brummel led the Hawks (2-7, 1-5 in the SICL) with two hits and one RBI, while Alaina Roberts doubled and Alexy Conover, Jakiera Hay, Olivia Norrish and Morgan Jones each tallied one hit.

Norrish walked once and stole one base and Jones and Addison Collum each swiped one bag.

Conover (2-6) started in the circle and took the loss after allowing three runs — none earned — on two hits and two walks in one inning. She struck out one.

Jolan Fogle tossed the final five innings and allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out two.

Ella Grieder led Belle Plaine (3-4, 3-1) with two hits, two runs and one RBI and Ava Grieder had one hit, two runs, one walk and one steal.

Izzy Sankot earned the pitching win after allowing one earned run and striking out seven in seven innings.

HLV 13, Lynnville-Sully 9

VICTOR — The Hawks rallied from an early hole but couldn't come back from a second deficit during an SICL contest against HLV on Wednesday.

L-S and HLV both scored one run in the first and the Hawks scored five runs in the fourth after HLV plated four in the third. But a one-run lead did not hold up as the Warriors scored two in the fifth and six in the sixth to win 13-9.

The Hawks out-hit HLV 13-6 but were plagued by six errors. HLV also committed five errors.

Kate Harthoorn, Peyton Sharp, Sophia Squires and Jones all had two hits at the plate, while Conover, Roberts, Norrish, Brummel and Fogle contributed one hit.

Jones added one run, one RBI and two steals, Harthoorn and Sharp each totaled one run and one RBI, Roberts scored three runs and stole one base and Conover had two RBIs.

Brummel doubled, had one RBI and walked once, Squires, Norrish and Olivia Beyer each scored one run, Fogle drove in a pair of runs, Hay added one RBI and Collum stole one base.

Conover spun all six innings and allowed 13 runs — five earned — on six hits, six walks and one hit batter. She struck out five.

Lily Randall led HLV (4-0, 4-0) with two hits, three runs, two RBIs and two steals and Aaliyah Cooper finished with two hits and two runs.

Hailey Jack earned the pitching win after surrendering nine runs — two earned — and striking out four.

The Warriors are undefeated this season and are averaging 14 runs per game.

Montezuma 11, Lynnville-Sully 7

SULLY — A four-run seventh inched the Hawks closer to Montezuma on Monday, but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback during an SICL contest.

The Bravettes led 3-2 after two and 6-2 after three before plating four in the fourth and one in the sixth. The Hawks added single runs in the first, second and sixth.

Montezuma out-hit L-S 7-5 and the Hawks were plagued by seven errors.

Brummel led the Hawks with two hits, one double, one walk and two RBIs. Jones had one hit, one walk, one run and two steals, Fogle doubled and had two RBIs and Conover's only hit was a double.

Roberts walked once, scored one run and stole two bases, Harthoorn and Hay both drew one walk and Norrish scored one run and had one RBI.

Collum scored two runs, Squires had one RBI, Brilynn Tice scored one run and stole one base and Beyer scored one run.

Conover spun the first four innings and took the loss after allowing nine runs — two earned — on four hits and five walks in four innings. She struck out six.

Fogle pitched three frames and surrendered one earned run on two hits and one walk.

Chloe Snook led Montezuma (3-2, 3-2) with two triples, two RBIs and two steals and Vivian Cook walks twice and scored two runs. The Bravettes stole eight bases and were given six free passes.