L-S senior trio leads seven Hawks on all-SICL softball team

Aug. 9—Denali Conover had more conference pitching wins than any other player in the South Iowa Cedar League this past summer.

Korinne Jansen and Caitlin Alberts ranked 1-2 in the league in runs scored.

The Lynnville-Sully trio of seniors were three of the best players in the league this past season and all three earned first team all-conference honors recently.

Seven Hawks found their way onto the team in all. Senior Laci Keen and juniors Lily Zylstra and Reagan McFarland all were second-team selections and the two honorable mention picks were senior Cayler Noun Harder and junior Aliya James.

All-conference teams are selected based on statistics inside conference play only. The Hawks were co-SICL champions with Sigourney with a conference record of 15-1.

Conover was a first-team pitcher. She was 14-1 and her 1.53 earned run average and .186 opponents' batting average ranked fourth in the SICL. Her 64 strikeouts were seventh and she also walked 30 and hit nine.

Conover's fielding percentage was .955. Her .451 batting average ranked ninth and her 18 RBIs tied for eighth.

Jansen was a first-team catcher who batted .438 and had an on-base percentage of .491. She scored 23 runs, which ranked first in the SICL, and her three triples tied for second. The 17 runs she drove in were tied for 10th and she was tied for ninth with six doubles and tied for third with 15 stolen bases.

Jansen had a .988 fielding percentage and she also finished with one homer and seven walks.

Alberts batted .386 and her .500 OBP ranked 10th in the league. She was one back of Jansen and second in the SICL with 22 runs scored, ranked third with nine walks and tied for fourth with three hit by pitches.

Alberts, a first-team infielder, also finished with 14 RBIs, five doubles, one triple and her 13 steals ranked sixth. Her fielding percentage was .945.

Keen was a second-team infielder who batted .438 and ranked ninth with an OBP of .509. Her four homers ranked third, she ranked sixth with 20 RBIs and tied for sixth with seven doubles.

Keen's fielding percentage was .979 and she also finished with 12 runs, six walks and one hit by pitch.

Zylstra earned her second team honor as an outfielder. She ranked fifth with a .500 batting average and seventh with an OBP of .512.

Her fielding percentage was perfect as she had no errors and finished with 16 runs, two doubles, one triple, six RBIs, one walk, one hit by pitch and three steals.

McFarland also was a second-team outfielder after ranking eighth in the conference with a .471 batting average. Her OBP was .481 and she ranked tied for third with 20 runs and first with 19 steals.

She also had no errors in the field and added six RBIs, one double, one triple and one walk.

Noun Harder batted .405 and had a .510 OBP, which ranked eighth. Her seven doubles ranked tied for sixth in the league and she finished with 17 runs, one triple, 11 RBIs and six steals.

She tied for the conference lead with 10 walks and finished with zero errors in the field.

James batted .271 and had an OBP of .314. Her three triples tied for second in the SICL and she added 10 runs, 13 RBIs, two doubles and three walks.

James' fielding percentage was .945.

South Iowa Cedar League

Softball

Final Standings

Team Conference Overall

Lynnville-Sully 15-1 24-9

Sigourney 15-1 26-9

Colfax-Mingo 12-4 17-13

North Mahaska 12-4 18-11

Belle Plaine 10-6 17-18

English Valleys 9-7 14-13

BGM 6-10 10-15

HLV 6-10 9-14

Montezuma 4-12 9-21

Tri-County 3-13 4-17

Iowa Valley 2-14 4-20

Keota 2-14 2-16

Coach of the Year

Todd Bohlen, Belle Plaine

All-Conference

First Team

Pitchers — Denali Conover, sr., Lynnville-Sully; Carly Goodwin, fr., Sigourney; Madison McKay, sr., North Mahaska.

Catchers — Korinne Jansen, sr., Lynnville-Sully; Kaylee Weber, sr., Sigourney.

Infielders — Caitlin Alberts, sr., Lynnville-Sully; Kylie Doty, jr., Colfax-Mingo; Zoe Deucore, jr., North Mahaska; Addison Westfall, so., English Valleys; Morgan Kline, sr., BGM.

Outfielders — Caylee Cunningham, so., Colfax-Mingo; Olivia Bohlen, jr., Belle Plaine; Katie Reynolds, jr., Montezuma; Taylor Moel, sr., BGM.

Utility — Karlee Timm, sr., HLV; Kennedy Axmear, fr., English Valleys.

Second Team

Pitchers — Hannah Marsh, sr., English Valleys; Breanna Cook, jr., Belle Plaine; Delanie Little, so., Tri-County.

Catchers — Kayla York, sr., HLV; Regan Grewe, eighth, North Mahaska.

Infielders — Laci Keen, sr., Lynnville-Sully; Abi Rawlins, so., Colfax-Mingo; Kiley Alcott, jr., Belle Plaine; Bethan Imhoff, sr., Iowa Valley. Kayla Jack, sr., HLV.

Outfielders — Lily Zylstra, jr., Lynnville-Sully; Reagan McFarland, jr., Lynnville-Sully; Courtney Hemsley, so., Sigourney; Maddi Mikesell, jr., English Valleys.

Utility — Joslyn Chadwick, so., Colfax-Mingo; Josephine Moore, eighth, Sigourney.

Honorable Mention

Cayler Noun Harder, sr., Lynnville-Sully; Aliya James, jr., Lynnville-Sully; Carley Underwood, so., Colfax-Mingo; Brennan Rhone, sr., Colfax-Mingo; Jill Fry, jr., Belle Plaine; Alyssa Tegeler, jr., Belle Plaine; Isabelle Austin, sr., BGM; Kara Minnaert, eighth, BGM; Gwen Mews, jr., English Valleys; Ciara Mews, sr., English Valleys; Jasmine Young, sr., HLV; Aleya Roberts, sr., HLV; Grace Gunzenhauser, jr., Iowa Valley; Lydia Kriegel, eighth, Iowa Valley; Mackenzie Jackson, jr., Keota; Macie McDonald, so., Keota; Izzy Roorda, fr., Montezuma; Jadyn Sharer, fr., Montezuma; Colby Sampson, fr., North Mahaska; Morgan Hudson, jr., North Mahaska; Ava Fisch, eighth, Sigourney; Madison Richard, jr., Sigourney; Ayla Hall, eighth, Tri-County; Peyton Icentice, so., Tri-County.