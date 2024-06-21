L.A. Olympics will feature swimming at SoFi Stadium

For the 2024 Olympics, the U.S. swimming trials happened where the Colts play. For the 2028 Olympics in L.A., the swimming competition will happen where the Rams and Chargers play.

Via Kevin Draper and Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times, the swimming events at the next Olympics will be held at SoFi Stadium.

The venue will hold up to 35,000 fans for the swimming events. The process of preparing the competition pool and the warmup pool will flip the order of the games, with track and field in the first week and swimming moving to the second. (The pools will be in place when the games begin, but more time will be needed to get them ready for competition after the opening ceremonies at SoFi.)

“I have no doubt that it will be the biggest attended swim meet in this country’s history, and maybe the most spectacular swim meet ever,” Casey Wasserman, chairman of the L.A. organizing committee told Draper and Vrentas.

A record 22,209 fans attended Wednesday's trials. That broke the record set earlier this week in Indianapolis.