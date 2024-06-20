L.A. Lakers hire NBA veteran, ESPN analyst J.J. Redick as head coach

Since retiring from the NBA in 2021, JJ Redick (L, fending off Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown) has since established himself as a top ESPN analyst with multiple successful sports podcasts, including one that he co-hosts with LeBron James. File Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

June 20 (UPI) -- After a disappointing 2023-24 season, the Los Angeles Lakers have nailed down their next head coach in a person who has limited coaching experience but broad public broadcasting and podcasting recognition.

The Lakers on Thursday announced 15-year NBA veteran and ESPN analyst J.J. Redick will lead the franchise into the 2024-25 season.

Redick agreed to a four-year contract with the Lakers and is in the process of hiring a staff of assistant coaches.

Despite a decorated NBA and college basketball career, Redick has never before coached at either the league or collegiate level. His notoriety has stemmed largely from a successful career as an ESPN NBA commentator and his podcast "Mind the Game," which he co-hosts with Lakers powerhouse LeBron James.

But it was that high-profile media career that put Redick's name in the running. Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka said Redick's ability to connect players and his basketball IQ made him a valuable candidate, and a team of high-quality assistant coaches will help shorten the learning curve.

It wouldn't be the first time an NBA team tapped a head coach with no prior experience, either. The Brooklyn Nets in 2020 hired Steve Nash, who had done developmental work for the Golden State Warriors but had never worked on a full-time coaching staff.

The New York Knicks hired Derek Fisher fresh off his retirement from the court in 2014, and the Nets did the same with Jason Kidd in 2013.

Coaching the Lakers will be an extreme challenge for anybody, especially someone with no experience. Redick has high expectations mounting on him to lead the team that won the 2020 championship and reached the 2023 Western Conference finals, especially as James nears retirement.

The Lakers are recovering from a lackluster season under former head coach Darvin Ham, who was let go after the Lakers set a 90-74 record in two seasons with one appearance in the 2023 Finals before being eliminated in 2024 in the first round.

The team previously courted University of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley but couldn't win him over with a six-year, $70 million contract.

Redick certainly knows what he's doing on the court, having averaged nearly 16 points per game during his four-season stint with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Prior to being drafted from Duke University in 2006, Redick was named a two-time All-American and the 2005-06 Associated Press Player of the Year.