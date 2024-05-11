L/L-M's Max Musland commits to UJ men's basketball

May 11—LAMOURE, N.D. — LaMoure/Litchville-Marion standout basketball player said he is staying close to home and playing for the new coaching staff by committing to the University of Jamestown.

"I just really like the new coaching staff and I really like Jamestown," Max Musland said. "As well as it's really close to home, a little less than an hour, and I got a lot of family that lives in Jamestown that'll be able to come to my games. There's a lot of factors that contributed."

Musland said he made his decision when he visited the University of Jamestown in April. Musland will play for head coach Casey Burggeman, who was hired on March 11.

"He first came and watched me play at state and we've been texting and then we had a visit," Musland said. "We have a pretty good relationship and he seems like a really great guy."

Musland said he is relieved to have made his decision and know where he will be playing for the next four years.

From the start of his recruitment to the end, Musland was talking to three Jimmies coaches, which he said gave him some trepidation when thinking about the program.

"It was really questionable," Musland said. "I was really questioning Jamestown because I didn't know who was gonna be coach next and I thought that was kind of tough. But when Casey became coach I really liked it."

Musland said he is willing to help the team in any capacity that the coaches need him.

Musland committed to the program over Concordia College (Minnesota). Musland said he committed to the Jimmies because of the school's facilities.

During his senior season, Musland averaged 25.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Musland helped the Loboes to a 17-12 overall record and a seventh place finish at the 2024 NDHSAA Division B Boys' Basketball State Tournament. Musland's performances landed him on the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association All-State First Team.

As of May 9, Musland is one of 14 players committed to next year's roster. Out of the current recruiting class, Musland said he knows Hazen's Tyson Wick and has played Amateur Athletic Union basketball with Northern Cass' Landon Moser.

"It'll be really helpful, just having some familiar faces around and it's not a bunch of strangers," Musland said. "Yeah, I think that'll really be good."

Starting in his sophomore year, Musland and the Jimmies will be playing at the NCAA Division II level. Musland is familiar with the teams that the Jimmies will be playing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference thanks to being recruited by the Cobbers and watching his sister, Molly, play for the Cobbers for the last two years.

"I knew what I would get into if I went to Concordia," Musland said. "I've been to a lot of Jimmie games too, so I kinda knew what was going on there too."

Musland is joining an experienced group of guards. The Jimmies are expected to return nine guards including Silas Bennion and Will Cordes, who have a combined 231 games of collegiate experience.

"I'm really looking forward to that as well," Musland said. "I've watched them play and they're both really great players so it'll be good to have some upperclassmen teach me a few things."