L-L/M and Linton/H-M-B volleyball get convincing wins

Sep. 13—ELLENDALE, N.D. — The LaMoure/Litchville-Marion girls' volleyball team went to Ellendale and got a four set win (25-14, 25-27, 25-15, 25-13) on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Ellendale High School.

The Loboes (8-3-1) were led by Bailee Kelley's 12 kills, five blocks, three aces and nine assists in the win. The Cardinals (3-2) were led by Ariel Hagen's 14 kills, three blocks and 10 digs.

The Loboes return to the court at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, when they take on Medina/Pingree-Buchanan. The Cardinals are back in action at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, when they go to Strasburg/Zeeland.

EHS 1, L/L-M 3

EHS: 14 27 15 13 — 1

L/L-M: 25 25 25 25 — 3

Kills leaders:

EHS: Ariel Hagen 14, Kaylin Slivoskey 6, Riley Goering 4

L/L-M: Bailee Kelley 12, Tessa Rasmusson 8, Norah DelaBarre 7

Assists leaders:

EHS: Sierra Bollinger 12, Mia Glynn 4

L/L-M: Kelley 9, Mia VanEeden 3

Aces:

EHS: Aubrey Middlestead 1

L/L-M: Kelley 3, VanEeden 3, Ramusson 3

LINTON, N.D. — The Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock girls' volleyball team won their second match in a row in a sweep over Kidder County (25-22, 25-15, 25-16) on Sept. 12, at Linton High School.

The Lions' (7-3) top three kills leaders, Emma Weiser, Sophia Hulm and Abby Hulm, combined for 29 kills. The Wolves' (5-5-1) kills leader was Taylor Zimmerman who had five kills.

The Lions put their two-game winning streak on the line when they face Strasburg-Zeeland at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16. The Wolves attempt to start another winning streak at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, when they go to Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter.

KC 0, LHMB 3

KC: 22 15 16 — 0

LHMB: 25 25 25 — 3

Kills leaders:

KC: Taylor Zimmerman 5, Ava Schmidt 4, Sidney Mock 4, Mackenzie Schoonover 3

LHMB: Emma Weiser 13, Sophia Hulm 9, Abby Hulm 7

Assists leaders:

KC: Breanah Pfaff 16

LHMB: Jersey Vogel 20, Mady Sauter 20, Amber McCrory 1, Weiser 1

Aces leaders:

KC: Schoonover 1, Schmidt 1, Kylee Rohrich 1

LHMB: Vogel 2, Grace Keeney 1, Makiah Ryckman 1, S. Hulm 1