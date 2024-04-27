L/L-M baseball team honoring Derold Haugen on and off the field

Apr. 27—LAMOURE, N.D. — This LaMoure/Litchville-Marion baseball season is being played with heavy hearts as the team remembers long-time head coach Derold Haugen.

"He meant a lot to the town and the program, just always thinking about him, situations and how he impacted us, not just in baseball but also in life," said Blase Isaacson, Loboes senior who was also coached by Haugen in little league.

Haugen passed away on Jan. 12. Haugen was the head coach of the varsity baseball team for all but one year since the program started in 2006. He took one season off to recover from a kidney transplant.

Haugen led the Loboes to the last three state title games. Haugen finished his head coaching career with a 190-132 record with four regional titles. He was named the North Dakota High School Coaches Association State Baseball Coach of the Year in 2022.

After Haugen's death, former player and assistant Gaige Dunn was named the new head coach. Dunn played for Haugen in high school and graduated in 2010 before he played baseball at the University of Jamestown.

"It means a lot," Dunn said. "I'm filling for Derold Haugen's shoes and those are big shoes to fill. He was my coach back in the day. Even when I was 5 years old, he coached me even back then. It's a big honor to be able to coach a program that I even got to play for back in the day. It's been a very successful program. ... There's a lot of personal sentiment as well that comes with it."

Dunn said Haugen had talked about retiring from his position after the 2023 season.

Dunn said he is keeping Haugen's legacy going by telling his players to not get down on themselves, to keep the game simple and to have fun.

Out of the 23 players on the Loboes current roster, eight were on last year's squad. Isaacson said he told the younger players who didn't play for Haugen about the former coach's rules and expectations.

Dunn said the players draw an H into the dirt before every game. Dunn said the Haugen family donated money to put Haugen's name on the scoreboard at the Loboes baseball field.

Haugen was involved in baseball at all levels in LaMoure. Dunn said through coaching kids in LaMoure, everybody who played for Haugen knew what to expect from the time they started playing baseball to when they graduated high school.

"He meant a lot," Loboes senior Max Musland said. "He coached me baseball-wise since I was probably 5 or 6, all the way up through high school. He watched every basketball game. He was my gym teacher. I saw him every day. He was a pretty important person to me."

Dunn said Haugen was always willing to help his players and always wanted them to enjoy the game.

"If you wanted to go down later and take extra cuts it was no problem to him," Dunn said. "Any time you wanted to work a little extra he was never gonna say no to that. He wanted what was best for us. He believed in us and he wanted us to have fun."

Dunn said Haugen would yell at the players to smile to get them to loosen up when he thought they were feeling down on themselves.

"It gets you to forget about the last play and think about the next play," Dunn said. "He was very good at getting kids to stop worrying about silly things and refocus on the next play and make the next play."

As of April 24, the Loboes are 3-4 overall. Musland said he enjoys playing for Dunn.

"It's been a little different," Musland said, "but at the same time it's been the same because he was our assistant before. It's been a lot of fun. I'm looking forward to the rest of the season with it."

Isaacson said he and his teammates are trying to win the state title in memory of their former coach.

"It would mean a lot, especially, obviously after the past three years falling a little short in the championship," Isaacson said, "but especially to get one for Mr. Haugen."