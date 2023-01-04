L’Jarius Sneed, Skyy Moore did not practice on Tuesday

The Chiefs did not have a pair of key players on the field for their first practice of the week on Tuesday.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (hip) and receiver Skyy Moore (hand) were both listed as non-participants in the session.

Sneed is reportedly day-to-day with his hip injury. Moore suffered a lacerated hand during Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

But guard Joe Thuney, who missed Week 17 with an ankle injury, was on the field as a limited participant.

Receiver Mecole Hardman was also on the field participating in practice, according to multiple reporters. Hardman is still on injured reserve so he does not appear on the injury report. But he missed the last two practices of Week 17 after suffering a setback and was not activated to the 53-man roster as was the plan.

Linebacker Nick Bolton (rib) was also on the injury report as a full participant.

