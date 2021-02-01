L’Jarius Sneed cleared from concussion protocol

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed may not have been able to play in a game this weekend because he was in the concussion protocol, but it doesn’t look like anything will stop him from playing in Super Bowl LV next Sunday.

Sneed was able to practice on a limited basis last week and head coach Andy Reid said on a Monday video conference that he has cleared the protocol. Reid dubbed him “good to go” as a result.

Sneed was a fourth-round pick this year and was playing a sizable role before he broke his collarbone in Week Three. He returned in Week 11 and moved back into a prominent spot on their defense. Sneed has sacks in the team’s last four games and also had three interceptions on the season.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins did not practice last Friday because of a calf injury. Reid said he did practice on Monday, which suggests that he’ll have a chance of playing against the Buccaneers.

