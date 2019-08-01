L.J. Collier has “unusual” ankle sprain that will keep him out weeks
Seahawks rookie defensive end L.J. Collier didn’t break anything Tuesday. That’s the good news. The bad news is the team’s first-round draft choice has an “unusual” ankle sprain that will keep him out weeks.
Coach Pete Carroll called Collier’s ankle sprain “significant,” but noted it’s neither a high-ankle nor a low-ankle issue.
“It’s not a garden-variety sprain at all,” Carroll said Thursday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “It’s a little bit of an unusual one, upper part of his foot. It’s an unusual one for us. We really haven’t had a guy sprain his ankle just like this. . . .It’s a rare sprain.”
Collier is expected to miss the preseason, and his absence could stretch into the regular season.
“It’s going to be a little bit,” Carroll said.
The Seahawks already know they will won’t have Jarran Reed to start the season, with Reed suspended six games.
Carroll said the team could add a defensive lineman.