L.J. Collier isn't worried about a Russell Wilson and Seattle Seahawks break-up originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The NFL offseason has been in a full swing for the Seattle Seahawks so far just seven weeks since the end of their 2020 NFL season.

From hiring a new offensive coordinator to Russell Wilson voicing his displeasure, a lot has happened in such a short span of time.

And now NFL free agency is about one month away, and the Seahawks will have a lot of moves to make when that time comes.

The team will also be waiting on updates on certain players rehabbing from some injuries sustained during the season. Players such as Marquise Blair and Bruce Irvin should be making their return, but on Wednesday, another player on the defense went and got offseason surgery.

Third-year Seahawks DE L.J. Collier.

.@Seahawks DE L.J. Collier on @gmfb @nflnetwork on undergoing surgery yesterday: "I had my ankle scoped out. I had to get my ankle cleaned out. It wasn't all that bad. Let everyone know I'm straight." — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) February 24, 2021

Collier getting his ankle scoped shouldn’t be too worrisome for fans, in general, but it goods he got this issue fixed before the season starts.

But of course, another topic was brought up to Collier during his segment on Good Morning Football.

And it was about Wilson and the situation surrounding him that has been going on.

For Collier, it seems that he isn’t worried about Wilson and his future with the Seahawks.

.@Seahawks DE L.J. Collier on @gmfb @nflnetwork on speculation about the future of QB Russell Wilson: "Not buying it at all. He's a winner man. Russ is going to be our quarterback for years to come. That's my take on it." — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) February 24, 2021

Wilson is under contract for the next three seasons, and him forcing his way out of Seattle is a scenario that is most likely never going to happen.

His trade value is about three first-round picks, and it is unlikely a team will give up that much.

Collier seems to be on the same page as every logical Seahawks fan right now with Wilson. It is a lot of noise, but the star quarterback will not be heading anywhere anytime soon.