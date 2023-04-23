L.J. Booker says Rutgers football is standing out: ‘It feels like they need me’

Last week, L.J. Booker included Rutgers football in his top three alongside Duke and Virginia Tech. With a decision likely coming this summer, the class of 2024 standout is likely seeing his recruitment winding down.

A 6-foot-2 athlete, Walker is a three-star recruit who is ranked by Rivals as the No. 12 player in Virginia and the No. 90 wide receiver in the nation.

Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest have all received visits from Booker over the past month. Rutgers football is likely getting a visit, Booker said.

He said that the work of wide receiver coach Damiere Shaw and the program’s efforts to make him feel wanted has certainly helped land Rutgers in his top three.

“Because of the continuous love they show me and my family,” Booker told Rutgers Wire. “I receive maybe 20 letters per week, multiple checkups from many members of the staff. “It really feels like they need me instead of wanting me.”

The decision to narrow down his top three to Duke, Rutgers and Virginia Tech came as Walker is eyeing a possible decision this summer. All three programs, he said, are getting an official visit.

“I decided to narrow it down because I realized my recruitment is slowing down in terms of getting offers,” Walker said. “And those were the three schools that felt the most comfortable with.”

