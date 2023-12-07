L-S girls stay unbeaten in SICL play

Dec. 6—COLFAX — For the first time this season, someone other than Majesta Vos and Kate Harthoorn led the Lynnville-Sully girls' basketball team in scoring on Tuesday night.

The Hawks scored the game's first 38 points and freshman Ava Brummel dominated in the paint during a 53-2 road win over Colfax-Mingo.

Brummel posted a career-high 16 points and a career-best 14 rebounds in the South Iowa Cedar League game.

She was the only Hawk to reach double-figures, but nine L-S players scored and five put in at least four in the victory.

"It was a good night to get everyone into the game," L-S head girls basketball coach Jerry Hulsing said. "We did what we had to on both ends of the floor tonight. I thought we executed our gameplan pretty well."

Mallory Sipma Alaina Roberts

The Hawks made only 1-of-8 from 3-point range and connected on just 8-of-18 from the free-throw line. But 38 points in the paint and only 10 turnovers powered the visitors to the win.

Six different players scored in the first quarter as the Hawks led 21-0 after one behind eight points from Vos.

Brummel scored eight of the team's final nine points in the second to help L-S go into halftime with a 37-0 lead.

Grace Allen snapped the scoring drought for the Tigerhawks as the team's only bucket of the game came early in the third.

The Hawks (5-1, 3-0 in the SICL) outscored C-M 8-2 in the third and 8-0 in the fourth. Brummel scored the first six points in the final frame.

L-S got a career game from another freshmen, too, as Brilynn Tice posted seven points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

All eight of Vos' points came in the first and she grabbed five rebounds. Tatum Huyser and Aubree Arthur each registered three points, two rebounds and two steals.

Peyton Sharp, another freshmen, tallied three points and four boards, Elise Alberts and Harthoorn put in four points, Alaina Roberts added three points and Morgan Jones tallied two assists and two steals.

Allen also grabbed six rebounds for Colfax-Mingo, while Mallory Sipma chipped in three rebounds and two steals. Dakota Allen pulled down three boards and Evalyn Anderson grabbed two.

The Tigerhawks (0-4, 0-3) were 0-of-7 from 3 and turned the ball over 23 times.

Lynnville-Sully has won five straight games since dropping its season opener by four points to Class 2A No. 2 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

The Hawks are outscoring their opponents 264-126 during the five-game win streak. They have won two straight games against C-M and are 15-1 in the series since 2015.

Grace Allen

Lynnville-Sully 52, HLV 19

SULLY — Lynnville-Sully had a tough shooting night and turned the ball over 25 times. But that didn't stop the Hawks from claiming their 23rd straight win over HLV on Dec. 1.

Lynnville-Sully used a big first half to grab an advantage and never looked back during a 52-19 home win in SICL play.

"Sometimes you have to win ugly and tonight was one of those games," Hulsing said. "HLV just kind of makes you play that way because they are scrappy and dig the ball."

The Hawks led 17-5 after one and outscored the Warriors 17-4 in the second. They won the second half 18-10.

Vos posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way. She also had three steals.

Harthoorn scored a game-high 18 points and added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Arthur chipped in eight points and three boards, Alberts collected three points, two assists and two steals and Roberts contributed three points, four rebounds and two steals.

Brummel grabbed six boards, Huyser dished out three assists and Sharp pulled down two rebounds.

The Hawks shot 37.5 percent, made 7-of-20 from 3 and hit 9-of-17 from the foul line.

"I thought we did a pretty good job of finding the open girl again tonight," Hulsing said. "Our defense was good. A couple of times we had some communication problems but overall it was good."

Kate Harthoorn

Addy Shaull led HLV with 10 points, Ayla Hall swiped nine steals and Ema Roberts grabbed seven rebounds.

The Warriors (2-2, 2-1) shot 14.3 percent from the floor, made 3-of-20 from 3 and missed 10 of their 14 free throw attempts.

Lynnville-Sully is 33-1 against HLV since 2008.

Lynnville-Sully 44, East Marshall 19

LE GRAND — Neither the Hawks nor the Mustangs shot well from the floor during their non-conference battle on Saturday.

But Lynnville-Sully made seven triples, forced 28 East Marshall turnovers and out-rebounded its hosts by 15 during a 44-19 road victory.

"The girls played really well on defense again tonight," Hulsing said. "We didn't let East Marshall get into any rhythm on offense."

The Hawks led 8-4 after one and outscored the Mustangs 12-6 in the second, 13-7 in the third and 11-2 in the fourth.

Harthoorn led L-S with 15 points, two rebounds and two assists and Vos added eight points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Roberts registered six points, two assists, three steals and a career-best nine boards, Huyser tallied five points and two assists and Brummel collected three points and three rebounds.

Alberts scored three points and dished out three assists and Arthur grabbed three boards as the Hawks shot 25 percent from the floor, made 7-of-22 from 3 and connected on only 11-of-25 from the foul line. They committed 15 turnovers.

"We executed better in the second half on offense, moving the ball quicker which led to some open shots we were able to make," Hulsing said.

Morgan Neuroth led the Mustangs (2-4) with nine points and four rebounds and Makayla Hala grabbed eight boards.

East Marshall shot 20.5 percent from the floor, connected on 1-of-13 from long distance and hit its only two free throw attempts.

Lynnville-Sully improved to 9-0 against East Marshall since 2016.

Majesta Vos