L-S girls sprint way to runner-up finish at 'Last Chance' home meet

May 13—SULLY — Tatum Huyser won a pair of individual events and anchored two relays to wins, Carsyn McFarland was part of three victories and the Lynnville-Sully girls track and field team scored 144 points in second at the L-S Hawk Coed Last Chance Meet on May 6.

Pekin (155) was 11 points better at the top of the standings, but the Hawks tallied six wins and 16 top-three finishes.

Belle Plaine (99), Colo-NESCO (62), GMG (43) and Colfax-Mingo (17) complèted the six-team field.

Colfax-Mingo was led by runner-up finishes from Trinity Smith and Emma Cook.

Tatum Huyser

Huyser led the Hawks with individual wins in the high jump and 200-meter dash. She also anchored both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

The Hawks opened the night with wins in the high jump and long jump. Huyser won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 0 inches and Helle Augustinussen was the long jump victor with a mark of 15-2 3/4.

The Hawks scored double points in the 100, 200, 400 and the 100 hurdles.

Carsyn McFarland won the 100 in 13.57 seconds, while Natalie Roberts (14.54) was third. Huyser (28.19) won the 200 and Brilynn Tice (29.51) finished third, Laura Fikse (1:09.52) and Addison Collum (1:10.39) finished 2-3 in the 400 and Collum (19.0) and Augustinussen (19.06) ended up 4-5 in the 100 hurdles.

Emma Parkinson placed second in the 1,500 in 5 minutes, 45.28 seconds, Olivia Norrish took third in the 800 in 2:54.76 and Collum was fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:19.1.

Helle Augustinussen

McFarland, Morgan Hay, Morgan Jones and Huyser won the 4x100 relay in 52.67 and McFarland, Tice, Jones and Huyser scored a win in the 4x200 in 1:51.53.

The 4x400, 4x800, distance medley and sprint medley relays all placed second.

The 4x400 relay team of Tice, Fikse, Peyton Sharp and Kate Harthoorn finished the race in 4:54.36 and Parkinson, Sharp, Norrish and Harthoon completed the 4x800 relay in a 10:36.17.

The distance medley relay team featured Augustinussen, Hay, Harthoorn and Sharp and they finished the race in 4:53.6.

McFarland, Hay, Jones and Fikse were second in the sprint medley relay in a season-best time of 2:03.54.

Colfax-Mingo's Cook registered a career-best mark in the shot put and placed second with a throw of 31-6 1/2.

Smith and Lily Webster finished 2-6 in the 400 hurdles. Smith ran a career-best time of 1:12.75 and Webster finished in 1:28.4.

Emma Cook