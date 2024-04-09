L-S girls finish fourth, PCM fifth at outdoor openers

Apr. 6—EDDYVILLE — Morgan Karr won two individual events on Thursday and her times in both events placed her in qualifying position for the Drake Relays.

The PCM sophomore led the Mustangs girls track and field team at the Burdell Hensley Relays.

Lynnville-Sully (84) edged PCM (82) by two points to complete the top five in the standings. It was the outdoor opener for both teams.

The Mustangs limited their lineup to two events per athlete and PCM did not enter anyone or any team in the final four events.

Karr had two of PCM's three wins, and the Mustangs were second twice and grabbed one bronze medal.

The Hawks won the 4x100 relay and Tatum Huyser totaled four top-four finishes to lead Lynnville-Sully.

Host Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont won the team championship with 140 points. No other team reached triple digits.

Albia (94) and Cardinal of Eldon (89) were next and the rest of the nine-team field included East Marshall (71), Van Buren (66), Pleasantville (54) and Clarke (50).

Abi Teeter

Karr won the 100-meter dash in 12.72 seconds, which currently ranks tied for 26th in the state.

Her winning time in the 100 hurdles was clocked in a career-best 15.55, which is currently ninth in the state and second in Class 2A.

The final PCM win came in the 4x800 relay. The team of Lila Milani, Addison Steenhoek, Bailey Wheeler and Abi Teeter posted a time of 10 minutes, 54.85 seconds.

Lynnville-Sully's win came in the 4x100 relay. That foursome featured Carsyn McFarland, Morgan Hay, Morgan Jones and Huyser and they finished in 53.84 seconds.

PCM finished second in two events. Teeter was the runner-up in the 3,000 with a time of 12:13.73 and Lexi Fagg placed second in the long jump with a career-best leap of 15 feet, 0 1/2 inch.

Lexi Fagg

The Hawks were second in the 4x800 relay and Huyser and Olivia Norrish also were second in an individual event.

Peyton Sharp, Norrish, Brilynn Tice and Kate Harthoorn were second in the 4x800 in 11:05.37.

Huyser finished second in the high jump, matching a career best with a leap of 5-1. She also was third in the 400 with a time of 1:05.65 and fourth in the 200 in 28.66.

The Hawks went 2-5 in the 1,500. Norrish was the runner-up in a career-best 5:44.48 and Sharp finished fifth in a career-best 5:52.21.

L-S finished third in the distance medley relay. That foursome featured Natalie Roberts, Jones, Harthoorn and Norrish and they finished in 4:58.38.

The Hawks had three other top-five individual finishes. Emma Parkinson (career-best 12:55.01) was fourth in the 3,000, Sharp (career-best 2:37.77) took fifth in the 800 and McFarland (13.74 seconds) was fifth in the 100.

PCM's lone third-place finish came in the shuttle hurdle relay. The foursome of Tori Lindsay, Jorja Teeter, Kylie Tuller and Lillian Humpal finished the race in 1:18.17.

The Mustangs claimed three fourth-place finishes. Milani (career-best 1:06.5) was fourth in the 400, Ayla Barrett (4-10) took fourth in the high jump and Ila Keuning (career-best 75-7) finished fourth in the discus.