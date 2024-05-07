L-S girls can't catch English Valleys, finish tied for second at SICL meet

May 6—MARENGO — The South Iowa Cedar League girls track and field title was not decided when the meet was suspended due to weather with two events to go on Tuesday.

When some of the teams returned to Iowa Valley High School on Friday, the end result was a runner-up finish for Lynnville-Sully.

The Hawks won just one event but four second-place finishes helped the defending conference champions score 113 points. That was good enough to tie HLV but was two points shy of English Valleys, which won the meet with 115 points.

"Schools were asked to bring back these two relays to finish the meet," L-S head girls track and field coach Kevin Johnson said. "It was a very close conference race throughout and before the two final events, five points separated the top three schools."

Morgan Jones

L-S closed the gap with a win in the 4x100-meter relay and HLV got within two points following its win in the 4x400 relay.

North Mahaska (101.5) and host Iowa Valley (59.5) completed the top five and the rest of the field featured Belle Plaine (55), Sigourney (52), Montezuma (52), Colfax-Mingo (43.5), BGM (15.5) and Keota (13).

Colfax-Mingo's night was highlighted by a runner-up finish in the shuttle hurdle relay.

Lynnville-Sully won the 4x100 relay in a school-record time of 51.59 seconds with Carsyn McFarland, Morgan Hay, Morgan Jones and Tatum Huyser.

Hay, Jones and McFarland were joined by Natalie Roberts in the 4x200 relay and the Hawks placed second in 1:57.59.

Morgan Hay

Emma Parkinson, Brilynn Tice, Olivia Norrish and Kate Harthoorn also finished third in the 4x800 relay in a time of 11 minutes, 15.59 seconds.

Huyser grabbed two of the other second-place finishes. She was the runner-up in the 100 in 13.55 seconds and placed second in the 200 in a career-best 27.36. McFarland gave the Hawks double points in the 100 as she was fifth in 14.05.

Peyton Sharp (12:17.98) and Norrish (12:48.53) went 2-5 in the 3,000, Norrish (5:40.93) and Parkinson (5:51.23) were 4-6 in the 1,500 and Harthoorn (2:41.14) placed fourth in the 800.

Helle Augustinussen, a foreign exchange student, took third in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 9 inches and Huyser was fifth in the high jump with a mark of 4-10.

Helle Augustinussen

Augustinussen (18.92) and Addison Collum (19.27) were 4-6 in the 100 hurdles and Laura Fikse posted a career-best time of 1:08.84 to place sixth in the 400.

"The Hawks competed all night against some great competition and came back Friday ready to finish strong," Johnson said. "We knew it would be a close finish. I'm proud of our team's effort and toughness. They worked hard and we continue to see some good things as we look to finish our season strong."

Colfax-Mingo's shuttle hurdle relay team featured Lily Webster, Cadence Linn, Trinity Smith and Arlo Steck and the Tigerhawks were second in 1:16.48.

The Tigerhawks doubled up in the high jump as Grace Hunsberger (4-10) was fourth and Katelyn Steenhoek (4-6) placed sixth.

Smith's time in the 400 hurdles was 1:15.11 and that was good enough for fourth. Steck (19.23) was fifth in the 100 hurdles and Olivia Rausch (14-5 1/2) took fifth in the long jump.