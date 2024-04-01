L.A. fans sweat out men’s NCAA tournament trivia
Yahoo Sports quizzed fans at the West regional to have them answer questions based on this year’s field and more.
Yahoo Sports quizzed fans at the West regional to have them answer questions based on this year’s field and more.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
Check out some low-rostered players who could offer big production in the fantasy hockey week ahead.
Michigan hockey star Frank Nazar made a memorable pass between his legs during an NCAA tournament quarterfinal that will surely be shown in highlights for years to come.
Brock Purdy and other young NFL players had a nice payday.
Tennessee has fired women's basketball coach Kellie Harper after five seasons. The Lady Vols did not advance past the Sweet 16 during her tenure.
Enfield spent a decade at USC after two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
This week in golf: Scottie Scheffler saw two streaks end, and Bryson DeChambeau tried to roll back the rollback.
John Calipari and Kentucky's incoming star freshmen have something to prove next season after the Wildcats had another early exit in the NCAA tournament.
What were the shrewdest moves of the NFL offseason so far?
Edey was a three-star recruit with limited offers. How was the 7-4 All-American overlooked?
Juan Soto has hit .529 with four RBI in four games with the Yankees this season.
Hernandez's PitchCom speaker was broadcast for all the world to hear.
Hamlin was third when a caution flew with less than two laps to go.
Which team can topple UConn in this year's men's Final Four? The better question is which team can keep up.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
Van Lith is a different player in a different place than a year ago, and now she's in position to win a championship after watching LSU cut down the nets last season.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Aziaha James' performance was the backbone of NC State's win.
Four Final Four tickets were punched on Sunday.