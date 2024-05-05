L’Etape Las Vegas by Tour de France canceled due to high winds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Las Vegas Events announced Saturday that L’Etape Las Vegas by Tour de France has been canceled due to “due to unsafe course conditions caused by high winds.”

The race was scheduled for Sunday, May 5 and the closed race course event featuring amateur cyclists was expected to start and finish just south of Las Vegas Ballpark on Spruce Goose Street and continue through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

“We are extremely disappointed to announce the cancellation of L’Etape Las Vegas by Tour de France,” LVE President Tim Keener said. “We have been in consultation with local officials and followed the models presented by the National Weather Service as of 5 p.m. today. Due to the forecasted high winds above the allowable thresholds, we had no choice but to cancel the event for the safety of the riders, staff, volunteers and vendors.”

The riders, who were representing 30 states and eight countries, will receive an automatic registration to the 2025 event.

