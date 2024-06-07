L’Equipe: Milan pursuing four names in Ligue 1 – the details

AC Milan have developed a reputation for shopping in Ligue 1 in recent years and there are four names attracting their interest ahead of the summer.

As has been reported by French newspaper L’Equipe (via Milan Press), Milan are in for a busy summer and multiple Ligue 1 clubs can expect a phone call.

In particular, Monaco, Nice and Brest have got players that Milan want to sign. The name most heavily linked right now is midfielder Youssouf Fofana, as he would suit a role that Milan are desperate to fill.

Paris Saint-Germain and Milan are very keen on Fofana and will both be watching him closely this summer as he is in the France squad for the European Championship.

Another midfielder of interest is Khephren Thuram from Nice who has only got one year left on his contract now, having been linked with a move last summer.

He may be available for just €20-30m and that has alerted Manchester United as well, with Juventus also in the frame. Nice also have a goalkeeper that Milan may move for if Mike Maignan leaves. Marcin Bulka is likely to leave if a new contract i not agreed upon.

Finally, Brest defender Lilian Brassier is still in the frame and will cost around €10m. Multiple clubs in Europe think there is a bargain to be had there.