L’Equipe: Dijon reject opening bid from Milan for talented winger – the latest

AC Milan have had a bid rejected by Dijon for forward Cyriaque Irié, according to a report from France, with the player pushing to leave.

Gianluca Di Marzio was the first to report that Milan scouts have been left impressed by Irié, a left-footed player who plays on the right wing. The 18-year-old has dual Burkinabé and Ivorian nationality, and has a contract expiring with the French third division club on 30 June 2026.

According to what is being reported by L’Equipe, Dijon have now rejected a €3m offer from the Rossoneri for the winger, who has an agreement in principle over a contract. This season, the Burkinabé has made 25 appearances in the Championnat National and scored six goals.

The teenager is aware of Milan’s interest as per the French source and is pushing to leave in the direction of Italy, while his club are reluctant to sell him at a low figure given they are obviously aware of his potential and their own potential to earn more from the sale of a jewel.

Milan’s interest is a further sign that they will not just promote Primavera players for the U23 team. Recently it has been claimed that 27-year-old striker Mbarick Fall is close to joining, while the 24-year-old Andrea Adorante is also an option.