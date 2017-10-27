The Houston Astros tied the World Series at 1-1 with a dramatic 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, setting up what is effectively a best of five series starting with Game 3 on Friday.

George Springer’s two-run home run in the 11th inning gave the Astros a thrilling win at Dodger Stadium, prompting Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander to describe the game as an “instant classic.”

“That’s why I love this team. There’s no quit. Top to bottom of the lineup. Anybody can win a game at any time,” he said in a news conference. “This is an instant classic and to be able to be part of it is pretty special.”

Trending: Mike Pence Vows To End 'Unprecedented Assault On Christianity' In Middle East With U.N. Funding

Expectations are now high as the teams head east, to Houston's Minute Maid Park for Game 3 in which the Astros will hope to make use of home advantage and take the lead in the series for the first time.

After Wednesday’s thriller, it is not a game many will want to miss, so here’s how to catch it on television and live stream.

What time will the game begin?

The first four games will begin at 8:09 p.m. Eastern Time.

Which network will it be aired on?

Fox will be showing each and every game of the World Series.

Don't miss: L.A. Dodgers vs. Houston Astros Game 3: TV Channel, Live Stream Info For World Series 2017

Related: Clayton Kershaw is in record-breaking form at the World Series

Houston Astros More