L.A. County Reports 13 New Covid-19 Deaths And 4,283 New Positive Cases

L.A. County’s Department of Public Health reported 13 new deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, along with 4,283 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 24,769 deaths and 1,323,345 positive cases.

More from Deadline

At time of reporting, 1,383 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. 22% of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Covid test results have now been made available to nearly 7,500,000 people, with 16% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is down slightly from last week, at 4.7%.

Three of today’s new deaths were of people over the age of 80. Four individuals who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, while an additional four were between 50 and 64 years of age. Two people who passed away were between the ages of 30 and 49.

Public Health attributed the high number of new cases detected in L.A. County to “continued high rates of transmission,” as well as “significant increases in screening testing” at businesses and schools, which has allowed for “quicker identification” of asymptomatic people infected with the virus.

“With increased testing, our case numbers are likely to rise until we significantly reduce community transmission,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “While indoor masking and quarantine and isolation of cases and close contacts are effective strategies for reducing transmission, the quickest way to slow the spread is to increase vaccination coverage.”

Covid vaccines remain available to everyone 12 and older who is living and/or working in Los Angeles County. On July 17, the County reinstated a health order requiring residents to mask up in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, which remains in effect.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.