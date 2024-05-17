L.A. City Council declares May 17 ‘Shohei Ohtani Day’

The Los Angeles City Council is recognizing baseball’s biggest star by officially declaring May 17 “Shohei Ohtani Day.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger, who wears No. 17, received the official honor Friday morning at L.A. City Hall.

Ohtani, 29, was given a framed copy of the order to commemorate the occasion and posed for photos alongside city council members and executives from the Dodgers front office.

From left: Los Angeles City Council Member John Lee; Council President Paul Krekorian; Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. The L.A. City Council declared May 17, 2024 as "Shohei Ohtani Day." (Courtesy: Los Angeles Dodgers)

It’s the second time in as many days that Ohtani was recognized and celebrated by his new home city.

On Thursday, the Dodgers hosted its first Shohei Ohtani bobblehead giveaway for a packed house at Dodger Stadium.

A total of 40,000 bobbleheads were given out to fans, including 1,700 which featured Ohtani in a gray away jersey. The bobbleheads were immediate hot items on eBay, with some listed for hundreds of dollars; the away jersey variant were particularly sought after by collectors.

More than 53,000 fans were in attendance for Thursday’s game, the highest attendance Dodger Stadium has seen since 2019.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's first team bobbleheads are shown at Dodger Stadium on May 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

His first bobblehead night was not one to remember on the field, however, as the Dodgers fell 7-2 to the Cincinnati Reds. L.A. was shut out through the first eight innings of the game, and Ohtani went hitless with one walk and one strikeout.

Despite his struggles Thursday night, Ohtani remains one of the betting favorites to be named the National League’s Most Valuable Player.

Through the first 46 games of the season, he leads the Dodgers with 12 home runs, a .360 batting average and an absurd .669 slugging percentage — which represents the number of bases a player records per at-bat.

The Japanese phenom signed with the Dodgers in December on a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million deal. He spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels, but failed to make a single postseason appearance or have a single winning record during that span.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is recognizes by the Los Angeles City Council on May 17, 2024. (City of Los Angeles)

In addition to being the game’s most fearsome hitter, Ohtani is also an accomplished pitcher with a career record of 38 wins to 19 losses with a 3.01 ERA.

Ohtani will not take the mound for the Dodgers this season after he underwent his second “Tommy John surgery” to repair a torn UCL in his pitching elbow.

The Dodgers are still more than satisfied with their big offseason investment, and the city is clearly happy to have him.

