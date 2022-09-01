College football Cocktail of the Week: The Backyard Brawl and the ignited couch bomb

Associated Press

Setting aside the heated college basketball rivalry, recently retired Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski was honored Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper — a two-time graduate of the University of North Carolina — with the state's highest honor. Eschewing his favored Tar Heel blue tie for a darker Duke hue, Cooper held a ceremony to give Krzyzewski the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, saying he's "dedicated his life to helping others be their best” both on and off the court. Coach K came to Durham in 1980 to take the job.