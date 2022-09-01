College football Cocktail of the Week: The Backyard Brawl and the ignited couch bomb
Mountain Dew, moonshine and a little bit of fire in honor of Pittsburgh-West Virginia renewing their hate vows.
With the WNBA postseason down to four teams, lets look back at the championship matchups over the last 25 years.
One year ago, Trey Pipkins III was struggling to maintain his place on the Los Angeles Chargers' roster. Today, he is their starting offensive right tackle. Pipkins' progress over the past year and consistent training camp helped him win the starting spot over Storm Norton going into the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11.
Here's a closer look at half a dozen popular sports bars throughout Greater Lansing, to consider when you're looking to watch MSU football.
A City of Abilene man has been arrested after letting dogs escape from an animal shelter on Friday.
It's officially another game week for Nebraska football as it welcomes North Dakota into Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Central Time on Saturday.This will officially be listed as a Week 1 game for the Huskers following their Week Zero bout with Northwestern – a debilitating 31-28 loss that they are now having to recover from ahead of this non-conference matchup with the Fighting Hawks of the FCS.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said the team is confident and "motivated" after the season-opening loss to Northwestern.
Texas A&M vs Sam Houston game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Thursday, September 1
Big Ten preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2022 season.
Which college football win totals appear to be the best bets and strongest plays going into the 2022 season?
Week 1 college football expert picks and predictions for Saturday including Oregon vs Georgia, Utah at Florida, and Notre Dame at Ohio State
The San Diego Wave have sold more than 32,000 tickets for their first game at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 17 against Angel City FC.
Setting aside the heated college basketball rivalry, recently retired Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski was honored Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper — a two-time graduate of the University of North Carolina — with the state's highest honor. Eschewing his favored Tar Heel blue tie for a darker Duke hue, Cooper held a ceremony to give Krzyzewski the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, saying he's "dedicated his life to helping others be their best” both on and off the court. Coach K came to Durham in 1980 to take the job.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
College football always surprises and with Week 1 at hand, our experts make predictions for the playoff and the rest highs and lows of the season.
Before and after Brian Kelly took the LSU job, he talked with Alabama football coach Nick Saban.
Dispatch and South Bend sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Irish game, and what the final score will be.
Week 1 kicks off with some fun matchups.
Alabama might boast the nation’s deepest pass-rushing unit, but Nick Saban believes it could have been even stronger.