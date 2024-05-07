L-S boys take seventh, C-M ninth at SICL golf tournament

May 6—OSKALOOSA — There were 23 golfers who posted a score few than 90 during the South Iowa Cedar League boys golf tournament on April 30.

But Lynnville-Sully's Keegan DeWitt was the only one from the area as the Hawks placed seventh and Colfax-Mingo was ninth in the 10-team field at the par 72 Oskaloosa Golf Course.

Lynnville-Sully shot a 372, which was 10 shots better than North Mahaska (382). Colfax-Mingo turned in a 416, while Belle Plaine (464) completed the field.

Sigourney won the conference tournament with a 336, while BGM (339), Keota (344), Montezuma (344) and HLV (350) rounded out the top five. English Valleys (358) was sixth.

DeWitt led the Hawks with an 89, while the other three scoring golfers were Klayton Van Dyke (90), Lucas Sieck (94) and Carson Maston (99).

Karter Smead (127) and Deven Liekweg (130) had non-counting scores.

Colfax-Mingo was led by Cael Bracewell, who shot a 98. Jared Lewis (103), Cason Fitch (105) and Joe Earles (110) had the other counting scores, and the non-counting scores came from Shane Hostetter (114) and Luke Allen (137).

HLV's Peyton Roth was the meet medalist with a 75 and Sigourney's Solon Yates shot a 76 as the runner-up.