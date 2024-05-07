L-S boys finish third, C-M ninth at SICL track and field meet

May 6—MARENGO — The streak is over. After winning the conference title in four straight seasons, the Lynnville-Sully boys track and field team was limited to one victory on April 30 and when the meet finally ended three days later, the Hawks were in third place of the 11-team field.

Lynnville-Sully still reached triple digits though as the Hawks scored 100.5 points and trailed runner-up North Mahaska by 7.5.

Host Iowa Valley won the conference title with 132 points and the rest of the top five included Montezuma (93) and English Valleys (78).

Xavier Woods

Colfax-Mingo was led by a pair of runner-up finishes from Xavier Woods, but the Tigerhawks scored just 26 points in ninth.

The Hawks' win came in the shot put as Dawson James claimed the conference title with a throw of 42 feet, 8 inches.

Davis Utech gave L-S double points with a sixth-place finish. His career-best throw was marked at 39-11 3/4.

L-S was second in two events. Hendrick Lowry was the runner-up in the 3,200 with a career-best time of 10 minutes, 51.35 seconds. Colton Alberts finished third in 11:02.03.

Lowry also anchored the 4x800 relay to second. He was joined by Terran Gosselink, Michael Spooner and Ethan Dunsbergen and they posted a season-best time of 8:58.26.

Terran Gosselink

Corder Noun Harder was third in both the 100 (11.69) and 200 (24.04) and Lowry placed fourth in the 1,600 (5:02.86) and sixth in the 800 (2:11.41).

The Hawks doubled up in the 400 hurdles and high jump. Gosselink finished fourth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:01.03 and Spooner posted a career-best time of 1:03.14 in sixth.

Connor Deal (5-8) and Gosselink (5-6) also were 4-6 in the high jump and Isaac Vos (114-7) placed sixth in the discus.

Woods gave the Tigerhawks their only top-three finishes. He was the runner-up in the 400 hurdles with a career-best time of 57.89 seconds. He also tied for second in the high jump with a leap of 5-10.

Belle Plaine (67), Sigourney (52), BGM (46), Colfax-Mingo (26), HLV (25) and Keota (11.5) completed the field.

The meet started on Tuesday but was suspended due to weather with two events left. Some of the teams returned to Iowa Valley High School for the 4x100 and 4x400 relays on Friday.

Dawson James