L-S boys finish second in 'Last Chance' home meet

May 13—SULLY — Hendrick Lowry won two individual events, Corder Noun Harder was part of two victories and the Lynnville-Sully boys track and field team placed second at the L-S Hawk Coed Last Chance Meet on May 6.

The Hawks grabbed five wins and tallied 12 top-three finishes but were five points back of Pekin at the top of the standings.

Pekin won the meet title with 132 points, while Lynnville-Sully scored 127 in second. The rest of the top five featured BCLUW (90), West Marshall (72) and Belle Plaine (68).

"It's always great to be competing at home, and especially this meet this year as our home meet in April was canceled because of bad weather," L-S head boys track and field coach Darin Arkema said. "We had five events earn meet championships and scored points in 16 of the 19 events. I know there were places in the lineup where I could have put someone and helped our team score to come up with those five points we trailed Pekin by. But the team championship wasn't the main focus for the night."

Colton Alberts

Lowry's wins came in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. He won the 800 in 2 minutes, 9.67 seconds and his winning time in the 1,600 was clocked in 5:06.51. Blake Wilmesmeier gave the Hawks double points in the 1,600 as he was fourth in 5:20.17.

Colton Alberts scored the first win on the track for the Hawks. He won the 3,200 in 11:09.56, while Noun Harder (11.96) and Jack Bowlin (career-best 12.47) finished 1-4 in the 100.

Lynnville-Sully also scored double points in the high jump and the 110 high hurdles.

Connor Deal was the runner-up in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches and Terran Gosselink (5-6) placed fourth.

Austin Larson finished third in the 110 high hurdles in a career-best 17.87 and Sawyer Veldhuizen took fourth in a career-best 19.08.

Gosselink (59.6) was the runner-up in the 400 hurdles, Michael Spooner (career-best 58.01) took third in the 400 and Dawson James (40-6 3/4) placed fourth in the shot put.

Corder Noun Harder

The Hawks won the 4x100 relay, took second in the 4x800 and placed third in the 4x200 and sprint medley relays.

The 4x100 relay team of Noun Harder, Jaiden Richards, Gavin Fisk and James won the race in 46.41.

Spooner, Wilmesmeier, Ethan Dunsbergen and Trace Carlson finished the 4x800 relay in 9:10.77.

The sprint medley relay team of Noun Harder, James, Richards and Fisk placed third in 1:44.41 and the 4x200 relay team of Terrion Carter, Isaac Ver Ploeg, Richards and Fisk took third in 1:41.41.

"Proud of how the guys fought hard against the competition and the weather and continued to get better," Arkema said.

The remaining seven-team field included GMG (47) in sixth and Colfax-Mingo (31) in seventh.

The Tigerhawks were led by a 2-5 finish in the 800 from Sullivan Wilkins (2:10.07) and Owen Ament (career-best 2:25.86).

Izaiah Lewis also was fourth in the 400 in a career-best 58.3, Davion Long (26.26) finished fifth in the 200, Kyle Wood (20.02) placed fifth in the 110 high hurdles and Wyatt Thornton (career-best 12.87) came in sixth in the 100.

Sullivan Wilkins