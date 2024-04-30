L-S boys finish fourth, C-M fifth at SICL West tournament

Apr. 30—NEW SHARON — Keegan DeWitt and Lucas Sieck both finished in the top eight, Karter Smead played his first-ever 18-hole varsity round and the Lynnville-Sully boys golf team placed fourth at the South Iowa Cedar League West Division tournament on Tuesday.

The Hawks shot a 345 in fourth, while Colfax-Mingo placed fifth after four Tigerhawks posted career-best scores at the par 70 Prairie Knolls Country Club.

HLV was the team champion with a 326. Peyton Roth was the runner-up medalist with a 74, too.

BGM (331) finished second, coming in one stroke in front of Montezuma (332). Colfax-Mingo shot a 385 in fifth and host North Mahaska was sixth with a 392.

Montezuma's Cruz DeJong was the meet medalist with a 74. DeWitt was fourth for L-S with a career-best 76 and Sieck finished eighth with an 84.

The other two counting scores for the Hawks came from Klayton Van Dyke and Carson Maston, who finished with a 91 and 94, respectively.

Smead's 18-hole varsity debut featured a non-counting score of 97 and Deven Liekweg also had a non-counting 102.

Cael Bracewell led the Tigerhawks with a career-best 90. The other three counting scores also were career bests from Luke Allen (93), Jared Lewis (100) and Joe Earles (102). Shane Hostetter (103) and Cason Fitch (114) posted non-counting scores.

L-S girls finish fourth at SICL quad, fifth at Tiger Tourney

MARENGO — The Lynnville-Sully girls golf team competed at Marengo Golf Club on back-to-back days recently and the Hawks were fourth in both events.

The Hawks carded a 267 during an SICL quadrangular on April 18 and then posted a 287 during the Iowa Valley Tiger Tourney on April 19.

Penelope Robinson's career-best 68 led L-S during the Tiger Tourney as the Hawks were fifth in the five-team field.

Host Iowa Valley won the tourney title with a 229 and Kennedy Rathjen was the runner-up medalist after shooting a 47.

Montezuma (243), HLV (246) and North Mahaska (258) completed the lineup. Aly Steil of North Mahaska was the meet medalist with a 46.

The other three scores for L-S came from Brooke Hardeman (72), Olivia Beyer (72) and Audrey Kaldenberg (75).

The Hawks also played on the par 35 Marengo Golf Club on April 18, and they shot a 267 in fourth. BGM won the meet with a 215, Iowa Valley (219) was second and English Valleys (252) finished third.

Iowa Valley's Brooklyn Kilgard won meet medalist with a 48 and BGM's Aurelia Roudabush was the runner-up with a 48.