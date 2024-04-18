L-S boys fall to English Valleys, BGM in SICL meets

Apr. 18—LYNNVILLE — The Lynnville-Sully boys golf team put its top three scorers from its April 8 triangular in the first four positions, but it wasn't enough to claim a team victory.

English Valleys had the medalist and three other golfers in the top seven positions, and the Bears edged the Hawks by one stroke at the par 36 Diamond Trail Golf Club.

Keegan DeWitt shot a 37 to finish second overall, while Lucas Sieck and Klayton Van Dyke went 3-4 with a 40 and 42, respectively.

But the Bears got a 37 from medalist Eli Marsh and the other three scoring golfers finished fifth, sixth and seventh.

English Valleys won the meet with a 167 and Lynnville-Sully carded a 168 in second.

North Mahaska finished third in the South Iowa Cedar League triangular with a 185. The three teams played from the white tees.

The final scoring golfer for the Hawks was Deven Liekweg, who turned in a 49. Carson Maston (50) and Garrett Jansen (55) had non-counting scores.

DeWitt wins, Hawks finish second home triangular

LYNNVILLE — DeWitt posted a career-best score and took medalist honors, but the Hawks finished seven strokes behind BGM during a home triangular on April 9.

The Bears won the meet at Diamond Trail Golf Club with a 158, while Lynnville-Sully shot a 165 in second and North Tama was third with a 184.

DeWitt's career-best round was a 36. Sieck and Van Dyke were 3-4 with 40s and Maston and Karter Smead had the final counting score with 49s.

That was a career-best for Smead. Jansen (55) had a non-counting score.

BGM's Beckett Rhoads was the runner-up medalist with a 37. The Bears placed all six of their golfers in the top 10.

Hawks place second at English Valleys

NORTH ENGLISH — The Hawks couldn't keep up with conference rival BGM during a road quadrangular host English Valleys on Monday.

The Bears were led by medalist Beau Burns, who shot a 39 at the top of the leaderboard. BGM won the meet with a 168 and placed four golfers in the top seven positions.

Lynnville-Sully turned in a 176 in second, while Iowa Valley (219) was third at the par 36 Knoll Ridge Country Club.

Host English Valleys did not have enough golfers for a team score, but Marsh was the runner-up with a 39.

The Hawks were led by Sieck, who finished third with a 42. Maston (44) finished sixth and Van Dyke (45) and DeWitt (45) had the final counting scores with 45s.

Liekweg (52) and Smead (55) turned in non-counting scores.

GIRLS

Hardeman leads Hawks at home triangular

LYNNVILLE — Brooke Hardeman, Olivia Beyer and Audrey Kaldenberg all posted career-best scores during a home triangular on April 9, but the Hawks finished third in the final standings.

North Tama won the meet with a 207. BGM was second with a 230 and L-S shot a 248 in third at Diamond Trail Golf Club.

Hardeman shot a career-best 58 in sixth, while Renzi Ingersoll turned in a 59. Beyer (61) and Kaldenberg (70) registered career-best scores.

North Tama's Kylie Calderwood was the meet medalist with a 46 and BGM's Aurelia Roudabush was the runner-up medalist with a 49.

L-S finishes second at North Mahaska

NEW SHARON — Ingersoll finished sixth individually to lead the Hawks to a runner-up finish at a road triangular on April 11.

L-S shot a 260 behind Ingersoll's 58, while Beyer and Hardeman shot 63 and 64, respectively. Kaldenberg had the other counting score with a 75.

Host North Mahaska won the meet with a 219 and English Valleys did not have enough golfers for a team score. The Warhawks put their four scoring golfers in the first seven positions.

North Mahaska's Aly Steil won medalist honors with a 45 and English Valleys' Nichole Murphy was the runner-up with a 53.