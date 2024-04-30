L-S boys edge Baxter for third at West Marshall

Apr. 30—STATE CENTER — Corder Noun Harder won the 100-meter dash, the Hawks sprinted to a win in a relay and the Lynnville-Sully boys track and field team doubled up in four events and placed third in the West Marshall Coed Invitational on Thursday.

The Hawks edged Baxter by three points in the final standings and Colfax-Mingo was seventh in the eight-team field.

"I was extremely pleased with how we competed, and at the end of the night a solid third-place team finish and a team victory over Baxter for the first time this season," L-S head boys track and field coach Darin Arkema said.

Host West Marshall won the meet with 156 points, while East Marshall (122), Lynnville-Sully (119), Baxter (116) and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (73) completed the top five. Colo-NESCO (54) and Meskwaki Settlement School (21) rounded out the field.

Noun Harder won the 100 in 11.9 seconds and the Hawks' 4x100 relay team placed first in 46.29 seconds with Jaiden Richards, Noun Harder, Gavin Fisk and Dawson James.

The Hawks were second and third four times each. Terran Gosselink (5-8) and Trace Carlson (career-best 5-2) were 2-4 in the high jump, Hendrick Lowry (5:04.2) and Blake Wilmesmeier (5:23.12) went 2-4 in the 1,600 and Colton Alberts (career-best 10:50.83) and Lowry (career-best 10:53.79) finished 2-3 in the 3,200.

Dawson James took second in the shot put with a toss of 42 feet, 10 inches and Isaac Ver Ploeg (106-7) and Isaac Vos (104-8 1/2) went 4-5 in the discus.

Fisk placed fourth in the 400 in 57.82, Gosselink was third in the 800 in 2:12.26 and Ethan Dunsbergen finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 16-2 1/4.

The Bolts' top-end talent produced six wins and 12 top-three finishes. Matt Richardson won both the 800 (2:08.84) and the 3,200 (10:20.42), Max Handorf (5:00.08) scored a win in the 1,600 and Carter Smith won the discus with a toss of 139-1.

The Bolts also won the 4x200, sprint medley and distance medley relays.

Treyton Travis, Logan Rainsbarger, Cody Samson and Cainan Travis posted a season-best time of 1:38.35 to win the 4x200.

Logan Jones, Treyton Travis, Rainsbarger and Cainan Travis won the sprint medley relay with a season-best time of 1:43.22.

The distance medley relay team of Treyton Travis, Rainsbarger, Samson and Richardson won the race in a season-best 3:52.27.

The Bolts' 4x800 relay team of Handorf, Dakota Parker, Samson and Jones placed second in 9:13.4 and the 4x400 relay foursome of Cainan Travis, Jones, Samson and Rainsbarger were third in 3:51.3.

Cainan Travis (career-best 24.61) was second in the 200, Cael Wishman placed third in the 100 (career-best 12.36) and fourth in the 400 (career-best 58.37) and Rainsbarger ended up third in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 17.02.

Colfax-Mingo's lone win came from Xavier Woods in the high jump. He won the event with a leap of 5-10 and also placed second in the 400 hurdles in 59.14.

Sullivan Wilkins (2:15.05) finished fifth in the 800. He also anchored the distance medley relay team to third with Wyatt Thornton, Fisher Grove and Woods and they posted a time of 4:00.84. That was the team's second-best time of the season.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Thornton, Kyle Wood, Izaiah Lewis and Woods also placed third in 1:14.19.