S.L. Benfica make approach to sign Mason Greenwood

Benfica want to sign Mason Greenwood after club executives travelled to Madrid to meet with the 22-year-old forward and his family over a potential move.

Greenwood impressed this season at Getafe in La Liga following his loan move from Manchester United at the end of last summer’s transfer window.

There had been plans at Old Trafford to reintegrate the forward to Erik ten Hag’s squad following the discontinuation of the charges levelled at him by the Crown Prosecution Service, stemming back to his arrest in January 2022.

These plans were then leaked by The Athletic, leading to widespread condemnation at the prospect of Greenwood returning, with United executives panickily changing tac, eventually deciding a loan move away from England was the best short-term option for the 22-year-old to continue his playing career.

A number of clubs expressed an interest but it was Getafe who were able to agree a last-minute deal with their United counterparts to bring Greenwood on loan to Spain for a year.

What followed was an impressive season, which saw the forward score 10 goals and provide 6 assists in 36 games. This was sufficient for him to win Getafe’s Player of the Season award and the club’s President to express his desire for Greenwood to remain in Madrid next year.

These performances also put Greenwood on the radar of a number of clubs in Spain, as well across Europe, looking to add a guaranteed source of goals to their side.

The Spanish Big Three – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid – have all been linked with moves for the 22-year-old, while clubs in Italy, with Juventus reported to be at the front of the queue this morning, Germany, and even England are also interested.

Now it appears as if Spain’s Iberian brother may also be a potential home for Greenwood next season.

A report by Record, a sports newspaper in Portugal, reveals Benfica’s Sporting Director, Rui Pedro Braz, met with Greenwood and his representatives to inform him of his side’s interest. Greenwood’s father, who is an influential figure in the player’s career, was also present.

Executives from Benfica and United are well-acquainted at this stage, having recently agreed a permanent deal for Alvaro Fernandez Carreras to swap Manchester for Lisbon following the left-back’s loan move in January.

Similarly, the Red Devils are reported to be prioritising a move for Joao Neves – the teenage starlet at the heart of Benfica’s midfield this season. A £51 million bid was believed to have been tabled in recent days, though the Portuguese giants are holding out for a fee of £85 million to secure the 19-year-old’s services.

As such, a potential swap deal may have interested United, who could use Greenwood as a makeweight to bring the price for Neves down, though Record reveals this is not an avenue Benfica wish to pursue.

