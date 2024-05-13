L-S, Baxter boys end golf seasons at sectionals

May 13—LYNNVILLE — Lynnville-Sully senior Keegan DeWitt finished seventh in the final standings but missed out on a district tournament berth by one stroke during a Class 1A sectional tournament on Wednesday.

DeWitt led the Hawks with a 79 at the par 72 Diamond Trail Golf Club, but Lynnville-Sully and Baxter ended their seasons short of advancement.

Hillcrest Academy won the sectional championship with a 313, while BGM locked up the second district berth with a 315.

Montezuma was two strokes back in third, but the Braves grabbed the two individual district qualifying spots.

Stadan Vansice

The top two teams and the top two individuals from non-qualifying teams advanced to districts.

Lynnville-Sully finished fourth in the six-team field with a 349, while North Mahaska (351) and Baxter (375) competed the lineup.

DeWitt's 79 led a Hawks' squad which also got an 85 from Lucas Sieck, a 90 from Klayton Van Dyke and a 95 from Carson Maston.

Deven Liekweg's career-best 98 was a non-counting score as was Karter Smead's 105.

Treyton Travis led Baxter with a career-best and school-record 86. Cade Robinson (94) and Stadan Vansice (95) also posted career-best scores and Hudson Bethards (100) had the final counting score.

Lucas Sieck

Hillcrest Academy had the medalist and runner-up medalist. Rowan Miller won the tournament with a 2-under-par 70 and Liam Shrock shot a 73 in second.

Montezuma's Cruz DeJong and Jack Erselius both shot 78s to advance as individuals.

DeWitt placed seventh overall, while Sieck was 14th and Travis placed 16th. Van Dyke also finished in the top 20.