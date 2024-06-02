L-S baseball stays unbeaten with dominating wins

Jun. 2—BELLE PLAINE — Corder Noun Harder is playing like one of the best Class 1A players in the state this season.

He improved his batting average to .654 with three more hits on Friday and added a pair of doubles and three RBIs during the Lynnville-Sully baseball team's 14-3, five-inning win over Belle Plaine in South Iowa Cedar League play.

The 1A No. 3 Hawks are now 10-0 for the season and are outscoring their opponents 124-21 this summer.

L-S led 3-0 after one inning, improved the margin to 7-0 after three and then went up 13-0 in the fourth before Belle Plaine got on the board with three runs in the bottom half of the frame.

The Hawks (6-0 in the SICL) out-hit the Plainsmen 15-6 and took advantage of five Belle Plaine errors. L-S committed two errors.

Noun Harder finished with three hits, two doubles, one run, three RBIs and one steal and he was hit by one pitch.

His .654 batting average ranks second in 1A, while his 37 total bases leads the class.

Carson Maston, Blake Van Wyk, Davis Utech and Terran Gosselink all had two hits for the Hawks.

Utech added two runs and two RBIs, Gosselink scored two runs and walked once, Van Wyk doubled and Maston had one RBI.

Lucas Sieck doubled, scored two runs and had one RBI, Lannon Montgomery tallied one hit, one run and one RBI and CJ Nikkel totaled one hit and one run.

Karter Smead chipped in one hit and one RBI, Jaiden Richards walked twice and scored one run, Matthew Mintle scored two runs and stole two bases, Conner Deal walked once and stole one base and Ethan Dunsbergen and Kendric Johnson each scored one run.

Nikkel now has 17 runs scored, which ranks tied for third in 1A. Montgomery and Sieck both improved their team-leading RBI total to 15, which ranks tied or third in 1A.

Van Wyk (2-0) earned the pitching win after allowing no earned runs and two hits with four strikeouts, one walk and two hit batters in four innings.

Gavin Olea tossed the final inning and surrendered three earned runs on three hits, three walks and two hit batters and struck out two.

Will Sankot led Belle Plaine (3-4, 2-2 in the SICL) with three hits. Wade Sankot added one hit, one walk, one RBI and one hit by pitch.

Lynnville-Sully 12, HLV 3

VICTOR — Sieck produced four hits and two doubles, Noun Harder belted his fourth homer of the season and the Hawks downed HLV 12-3 during SICL play on Wednesday.

The Hawks led 2-0 after one, 6-0 after three and then plated five in the fifth and one in the seventh on the road. HLV avoided the mercy-rule loss with two in the fourth and one in the sixth.

Sieck led the Hawks' offense with four hits, two doubles, three RBIs, one run and one steal and Noun Harder's fourth home run ties him for first in 1A.

Noun Harder finished with two hits, two runs and two walks, Richards produced two hits, one run, one RBI and one hit by pitch and Van Wyk had one hit, one run and two RBIs.

Maston and Gosselink tallied one hit, one run and one RBI, Utech collected one hit and one RBI and Montgomery walked once, scored one run and had one RBI.

Nikkel walked once, scored one run and had one RBI, Mintle scored one run and stole two bases and Johnson scored one run.

Sieck improved to 3-0 on the mound after allowing two runs — one earned — on two hits and seven strikeouts in five innings.

Samuel Philby pitched the final two innings and surrendered one earned run on no hits and two walks and he struck out two.

Sieck's three wins are tied for the 1A lead. His earned run average is now .95 and he has 23 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings this season.

Levi Molyuneux had two hits to lead HLV (0-4, 0-4) and Max Henstorf scored two runs and stole three bases. The Warriors were plagued by six errors.

Lynnville-Sully 11, Montezuma, 5 innings

SULLY — Noun Harder, Nikkel, Montgomery and Sieck all had two hits and a big third frame led the Hawks to an 11-1, five-inning win over Montezuma during SICL play on Tuesday.

The Braves scored first, but L-S tied it with one in the second and went in front for good with an eight-run third.

The Hawks out-hit Montezuma 11-4 and the Braves were plagued by four errors.

Nikkel led the Hawks' offense with two runs, three steals, one RBI and one walk and Montgomery scored one run, walked once and had three RBIs.

Noun Harder tripled and scored one run, Sieck scored two runs and had one RBI and Van Wyk finished with one hit, one run, one RBI, one walk and one steal.

Richards doubled, scored one run, had two RBIs and walked once, Gosselink tripled, scored one run and had one RBI and Maston tallied one RBI and was hit by one pitch. Mintle scored one run and stole one base and Deal scored one run.

Van Wyk scored his first career varsity pitching win after allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk and he struck out six in three innings.

Olea and Philby both tossed one inning and did not allow a hit or a run. Olea struck out three and walked one and Philby fanned two. It was Olea's first varsity pitching appearance.

Garrett Watts led Montezuma (1-4, 1-4) with two doubles and one run scored.