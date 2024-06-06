L-S baseball stays unbeaten after come-from-behind wins

Jun. 5—SULLY — The Lynnville-Sully baseball team hasn't been pushed much this season.

The Hawks' toughest test yet came Monday night during a South Iowa Cedar League contest with rival Sigourney.

And Class 1A No. 2 Lynnville-Sully needed a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to dispatch the Savages, 4-3, to stay undefeated.

The Hawks lost a pair of small leads and then rallied to tie the game at 3-all with a run in the fifth before winning it in the seventh. L-S led 1-0 after one and 2-1 after three before Sigourney took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the top of the fifth.

CJ Nikkel led the L-S offense with three hits, one double, two runs and one steal. He now has a team-most 12 steals and a team-high 20 runs this summer.

Carson Maston finished with two hits, two RBIs and one walk and he was hit by a pitch.

Lannon Montgomery finished with one hit, two walks and one run scored. His 18 RBIs leads the team.

Corder Noun Harder doubled and scored one run, Lucas Sieck walked once and was hit by a pitch and Conner Deal scored one run.

Noun Harder is batting a team-best .647 with a team-high .727 on-base percentage. He's totaled a team-high 20 runs, six doubles and 49 total bases.

Sieck pitched the first five innings and allowed three runs — one earned — on four hits and one walk and he struck out five. He lowered his earned run average to .94.

Maston tossed two innings and allowed no runs and no hits while striking out four. He earned the win and is now 2-0 with an ERA of .51.

Caden Clarahan laced two doubles and had two RBIs for Sigourney, which lost for the first time this season. He also struck out eight batters over six innings and allowed two earned runs.

Lynnville-Sully improved to 7-0 in the SICL, while the Savages (7-1) dropped to 5-1 in the conference.

Lynnville-Sully 15, Madrid 0

SULLY — Noun Harder hit for the cycle and the Hawks used an 11-run third frame to dispatch Madrid 15-0 during a non-conference contest on Saturday.

Lynnville-Sully (12-0) out-hit the Tigers 11-2 and took advantage of two Madrid errors.

Noun Harder homered, tripled and doubled and finished with four hits, three runs and three RBIs to lead the offense.

Noun Harder's five home runs rank fourth in the state and first in 1A and his 49 total bases rank second in the state and first in 1A. He also ranks second in 1A and third in the state with a .647 batting average and his .727 OBP ranks seventh in the state and fifth in 1A.

Montgomery and Maston had two hits each, while Sieck, Blake Van Wyk and Davis Utech had the other hits.

Maston doubled, had two RBIs and was hit by a pitch, Van Wyk, Sieck and Jack Bowlin all scored two runs, Montgomery scored one run and had one RBI and Van Wyk walked once.

Utech registered two RBIs and one run, Nikkel walked once, scored one run and had one RBI and Richards was hit by a pitch, scored one run and had one RBI.

Matthew Mintle walked once and scored one run, Deal scored one run and stole one base and Gavin Olea and Gosselink each tallied one RBI.

Sieck (4-0) got the pitching win and allowed no earned runs on two hits and struck out four in 2 2/3 innings.

Maston surrendered no runs and no hits and struck out four in 1 1/3 innings.

It was the third straight loss for Madrid, which is now 3-5 on the season.

Lynnville-Sully 4, Albia 3

ALBIA — Van Wyk improved to 3-0 on the mound and lowered his ERA to 1.17 after his complete-game gem led the Hawks to a 4-3 win over 2A Albia on Tuesday.

The Hawks got two hits from Maston and Van Wyk finished with one hit, one walk and one RBI in the non-conference victory.

Van Wyk went the distance on the mound. He allowed three runs — none earned — on six hits and two walks with nine strikeouts and 102 pitches in seven innings. He now has 25 strikeouts in 18 innings this summer.

L-S won the game without all-state catcher Noun Harder, who was injured on a play at the plate in the Sigourney game. The Hawks out-hit the Blue Demons 8-6 and both teams committed two errors.

Albia (5-4) led 3-0 after four, but L-S rallied with one in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Richards tallied one hit, one walk, one RBI and one steal, Nikkel chipped in one hit, one walk and one RBI and Montgomery totaled one hit and one RBI.

Sieck doubled, Gosselink had one hit and one run, Bowlin was hit by a pitch and scored one run and Deal and Samuel Philby each scored one run.

Albia was led by Drake Irwin, who walked twice and scored one run. Maddex Kennedy and Wyatt Beckwith each had two hits and one RBI.