L-S baseball stays unbeaten, climbs to No. 3 in 1A rankings

May 27—SULLY — The Lynnville-Sully baseball team answered a quick start by Colfax-Mingo with three straight crooked numbers and the Class 1A No. 3 Hawks scored 14 runs on just six hits because they walked eight times and stole nine bases during a 14-4 home victory on May 20.

The Hawks led 4-2 after one and scored three runs in the second and five in the third to close out the South Iowa Cedar League matchup after five innings.

L-S led 12-3 after three. The Hawks scored one run in the bottom of the fourth and both teams plated one run in the fifth. The Tigerhawks committed four errors.

Lannon Montgomery led the Hawks (5-0, 3-0 in the SICL) with three hits, one double, two runs, three RBIs and one walk and CJ Nikkel finished with three walks, three runs, two RBIs and two steals.

Corder Noun Harder scored two runs, stole two bases, had one RBI and was hit by a pitch, Jaiden Richards walked once, was hit by one pitch, scored two runs, stole two bases and tallied one RBI and Terran Gosselink walked once, stole two bases, scored one run and had one RBI.

Blake Van Wyk walked once, scored one run and had one RBI, Carson Maston doubled and walked once, Lucas Sieck tallied one hit and two RBIs and Davis Utech had the other hit.

Jack Bowlin, Kendrick Johnson and Matthew Mintle all scored one run and Bowlin stole one base.

Maston earned the win on the mound after allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk in three innings. He struck out seven.

Van Wyk struck out two in his only inning and Samuel Philby allowed an unearned run, struck out three and hit one batter in his one inning of work.

The Hawks have outscored their first five opponents by a combined score of 59-11.

Cael Bracewell led the Tigerhawks (2-4, 1-2) with one hit, two runs, one walk and two steals and he was hit by one pitch.

Kaden Dalton tallied one hit, one run and one steal, Konner Dalton finished with one hit and two RBIs and Ayden Sloan collected one hit, one run and one steal. Wyatt Jay also had one hit.

Colfax-Mingo struck out 12 times.

Konner Dalton took the pitching loss after surrendering seven runs — four earned — on four hits, two walks and one hit batter in two innings.

Kaden Dalton tossed two innings and allowed six runs — three earned — on two hits, four walks and one hit batter. He struck out one.

Donnie Baucom allowed one earned run and walked two.

Lynnville-Sully 13, BGM 7

SULLY — The Hawks scored in every at-bat but one but needed a rally to defeat BGM in an SICL matchup on Wednesday.

Lynnville-Sully trailed 5-3 after three and fell behind 6-3 in the fourth before tying the game in the bottom half of the frame.

The Hawks trailed again after surrendering a run in the top of the sixth frame, but a seven-run bottom of the sixth put the home team in front for good during a 13-7 triumph.

Noun Harder homered, doubled, scored two runs, had two RBIs and walked once in the win, while Nikkel doubled, scored two runs, tallied two RBIs, walked once and stole one base.

Gosselink finished with one hit, two runs, two RBIs, two walks and two steals, Richards tallied one hit, two runs, two RBIs and one steal and he was hit by one pitch and Montgomery tallied one hit, one run, one walk and one steal.

Sieck walked once and finished with three RBIs, Van Wyk had one hit and drove in two runs and Maston walked twice and scored two runs. Mintle scored one run and stole one base and Philby scored one run.

Bowlin got the pitching win in relief. He allowed no runs and no hits and walked three in 1 1/3 innings.

Sieck started the game and went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs — one earned — on one hit and struck out four and walked four.

Van Wyk tossed three innings and surrendered two earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter.

Both teams had seven hits, but the Hawks were plagued by five errors.

Kieran Sacora led BGM (4-2, 1-1) with two hits, two runs and two walks and Dominic Coleman finished with two hits, two runs and one walk and was hit by one pitch.

Coleman also took the pitching loss after allowing seven earned runs on four hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Lynnville-Sully 10, North Mahaska 0

SULLY — The Hawks scored 10 runs on eight hits and used a seven-run second frame to dispatch North Mahaska during an SICL home game on Friday.

Three L-S pitchers combined to no-hit the Warhawks, who had the game's only error.

Montgomery (1-0) got the pitching win after allowing no runs and no hits with three strikeouts, six walks and one hit batter in 2 1/3 innings.

Maston and Bowlin both tossed 1 1/3 innings and gave up no runs and no hits. They combined to strikeout five and walk one.

Sieck, Maston and Utech all had two hits to lead the Hawk offense. Utech and Maston both doubled and scored two runs, Utech and Sieck each contributed an RBI and Noun Harder finished with one hit, two runs, one RBI, one walk and two steals. He now has a team-best five stolen bases this summer.

Nikkel walked twice and scored one run, Van Wyk walked once, was hit by one pitch and scored one run and Montgomery walked once and had one RBI.

Richards registered one hit, one run, one walk and two RBIs and Gosselink drew one walk and scored one run.

Jaxon VanDerVeer walked twice and stole one base to lead the North Mahaska (2-2, 2-1) offense. He also struck out six on the mound in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Lynnville-Sully 9, Ankeny Christian Academy 0

URBANDALE — The Hawks handed Ankeny Christian Academy its first loss of the season on Saturday as the visitors used a pair of crooked numbers to down the Eagles 9-0.

L-S out-hit ACA 15-3 and the Hawks had a 6-2 advantage in errors. The Hawks scored one in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Noun Harder led the Hawks with three hits, two runs and one RBI. He homered and doubled and is now batting a team-best .643 this summer. His three homers and 10 runs scored also leads the team.

Maston finished with three hits, one double, one run and one RBI and improved his batting average to .462.

Utech, Gosselink and Richards all had two hits, while Nikkel, Montgomery and Sieck each had one hit.

Gosselink homered, scored two runs, walked once and had one RBI, Utech doubled and had one RBI and Richards scored one run and tallied two RBIs.

Montgomery doubled, scored one run, had two RBIs and walked once, Nikkel scored one run, drove in one run and walked once and Van Wyk drew one walk.

Bowlin scored one run and Ethan Dunsbergen and Conner Deal both stole one base.

Sieck improved to 2-0 on the mound after allowing no earned runs on two hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out three and dropped his earned run average to .72.

Maston picked up a three-inning save after surrendering no runs on one hit and three walks. He struck out six and lowered his ERA to .84.

Eli Christensen led the Eagles (4-1) with two hits and Landon Curtis and Matthew Welshhons each walked twice.