L-S baseball bounces back after doubleheader losses

Jun. 19—BROOKLYN — BGM was the first team which gave the Lynnville-Sully baseball team a challenge this summer.

The Class 1A No. 5 Hawks needed a late seven-run inning to win the first meeting, but they had no issues on the road during another South Iowa Cedar League contest on Monday.

Lynnville-Sully used a seven-run frame to grab an advantage the second time around and a 12-run frame ended the game early as the Hawks cruised past the Bears 19-0 in five innings.

L-S out-hit BGM 13-1 and took advantage of two Bears errors. Nine Hawks had at least one hit, 12 scored at least one run and 14 had at least one hit or one walk.

The victory completes the season sweep of BGM and the Hawks (19-3, 12-0 in the SICL) have won five in a row against the Bears.

Carson Maston led the Hawks with three hits, while Lannon Montgomery and Terran Gosselink tallied two hits.

Maston also was hit by one pitch, Montgomery scored one run and Gosselink added two runs, two RBIs and one walk.

Noun Harder, Jaiden Richards, CJ Nikkel, Blake Van Wyk, Gavin Olea and Colton Alberts all had one hit and Lucas Sieck walked twice.

Noun Harder tripled, scored two runs, had two RBIs, walked once and stole two bases. His four triples are tied for second in 1A and his 64 total bases lead the class and rank sixth in the state. Noun Harder also leads the team with 17 steals.

Richards chipped in two runs, two RBIs and one steal, Nikkel scored two runs, had one RBI, walked twice and stole one base and Van Wyk doubled, scored two runs and had two RBIs.

Nikkel leads the team and ranks tied for fourth in 1A with 32 runs and leads the squad with 15 walks.

Olea scored one run and had one RBI, Alberts added one RBI, Sieck scored two runs and Karter Smead was hit by one pitch, had one RBI and scored one run.

The hit and RBI by Alberts were the first of his varsity career. Jack Bowlin walked once and scored one run, Burt Johnson walked once, scored two runs and stole one base and Trace Carlson walked once and had one RBI. Ethan Dunsbergen scored one run.

Maston (5-0) earned the pitching win after allowing no earned runs, one hit and one walk in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out three and the five wins are tied for fourth in 1A.

Bowlin pitched 1 1/3 innings and surrendered no hits and no runs while striking out two and walking one.

Samuel Philby tossed one inning. He struck out one and walked two.

BGM (12-7, 7-5) was led by Beau Burns' one hit and Kieran Sacora's two walks.

Lynnville-Sully 9, Moravia 5

MORAVIA — Maston, Sieck and Davis Utech all had two hits and one double and the Hawks used a fast start to down Moravia on Thursday.

Lynnville-Sully scored five runs in the first three frames and then put the game away with a three-run sixth during a 9-5 non-conference road win.

Moravia plated two runs in the fourth and seventh and scored once in the fifth, but it wasn't enough as the Hawks led 5-3 after five and 8-3 after six.

Maston and Sieck now have eight doubles each, which leads the team and ranks tied for eighth in 1A. Utech finished with four RBIs, Maston had one RBI and Sieck walked once.

Richards had one hit, two runs, two RBIs, one walk and three steals, Noun Harder collected one hit, one run, one walk and two steals and Gosselink added one hit, two runs and one walk.

Noun Harder's .548 batting average ranks eighth in 1A and his 30 runs are tied for sixth.

Montgomery tallied one hit, one run and one RBI, Nikkel totaled one hit and one run and Van Wyk walked once. Matthew Mintle scored two runs.

Maston earned the pitching win after surrendering three runs — one earned — on three hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

Sieck tossed 1 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits. Philby hit one batter but did not allow a hit or a run in his one inning.

Wyatt Throckmorton led Moravia (16-6) with two hits, two runs and one steal. He took the pitching loss after allowing five earned runs in five innings.

Lynnville-Sully 10, Keota 0

KEOTA — A pair of crooked numbers in the first three innings got the Hawks off to a fast start and the pitchers did the rest during a 10-0 road win over Keota in SICL play on June 10.

Lynnville-Sully led 8-0 after three and Sieck and Bowlin combined to allow one hit and struck out 10 as the Hawks remained undefeated in conference play.

Gosselink led the offense with three hits, one double, two runs and three RBIs.

Montgomery and Sieck both had two hits, while Nikkel, Philby, Richards, Utech and Van Wyk all had one hit. The Hawks totaled four doubles.

Montgomery added one run, one RBI, one walk and one steal and Sieck doubled, scored one run and had one RBI.

Montgomery's 24 RBIs leads the team and ranks tied for eighth in 1A.

Van Wyk doubled, had two RBIs and scored one run, Utech doubled, had one RBI and was hit by one pitch and Richards scored one run, walked once and stole one base.

Nikkel and Wyatt Mathis each scored one run, Noun Harder had one RBI and Mintle scored two runs and stole one base.

Sieck (6-1) won for the sixth time on the mound after allowing no earned runs on one hit and five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. The six pitching wins are tied for the most in 1A.

Bowlin struck out five and allowed no runs and no hits over his 2 1/3 innings.

Keota (6-9, 3-9) was led by Cole Kindred, who had the team's lone hit and stole one base. Both teams committed two errors.

Top-ranked West Marshall sweeps Hawks

STATE CENTER — Four errors in each game plagued the Hawks during a non-conference road doubleheader against 2A No. 1 West Marshall on Saturday.

Lynnville-Sully managed just five hits in a 14-4 loss in the opener and 12 hits in the nightcap wasn't enough during a 14-11 defeat.

The Hawks and Trojans were tied at 1-all after two in the opener, but West Marshall plated two in the third and two in the fifth to grab a lead and then ended things early with a nine-run sixth.

The five L-S hits came from Noun Harder, Nikkel, Sieck, Gosselink and Van Wyk.

Noun Harder, Nikkel and Van Wyk each scored one run, Gosselink, Nikkel and Sieck all collected one RBI and Gosselink's hit was a double.

Montgomery walked once, Maston tallied one RBI and Mintle scored one run.

Sieck lost for the first time on the mound after allowing 10 runs — five earned — on six hits, five walks and one hit batter in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight.

Bowlin got one out but not before surrendering four earned runs on two hits and two walks. He struck out one and Olea gave up the final hit of the game.

Grayson Shaver led West Marshall (24-1) with two hits, one home run and four RBIs at the plate and a five-hitter on the mound.

AJ Dee added three hits, two runs, one homer and three RBIs and Beckam Desotel homered and drove in four runs.

In the nightcap, L-S rallied from an early hole to tie the game at 5-all in the third, but a second rally was unsuccessful as the Trojans used two runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and two in the sixth to win.

Lynnville-Sully scored three times in the sixth and seventh, but it wasn't enough.

The Hawks out-hit West Marshall 12-8, but the four errors proved too costly.

Richards totaled three hits and one RBI to lead the L-S offense, while Noun Harder, Montgomery and Sieck all had two hits.

Noun Harder doubled, scored two runs, walked three times and stole one base, Montgomery doubled, scored one run and had one RBI and Sieck scored one run.

Noun Harder leads the Hawks with an on-base percentage of .638.

Nikkel, Maston and Utech all had one hit, while Gosselink and Van Wyk both walked once.

Utech scored one run and tallied two RBIs, Maston scored one run, had one RBI and walked once and Nikkel totaled two RBIs.

Gosselink and Van Wyk scored two runs, Gosselink had one RBI and Ethan Dunsbergen scored one run.

The Hawks used five pitchers to get through six innings. Montgomery (1-2) started the game and took the loss after allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks in one inning.

Gosselink tossed 1 1/3 innings and surrendered five runs — one earned — on two hits, two walks and one hit batter.

Olea pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on one hit and six walks and he struck out one.

Conner Deal's one scoreless inning featured one strikeout and one hit batter. Trace Carlson got one out but not before allowing two earned runs on two hits and two hit batters.

Evan Siegert led the Trojan offense with three hits and three runs and DJ Ridout walked twice and had three RBIs.