Kyshawn George: NBA draft scouting report and intel

2003 | 6’8 | N/A | 205 LBS

Team: Miami

Best aggregate mock draft rank: 26 / Worst rank: NR

In 2023-24, George averaged 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game. He shot 42.6 percent from the field, 40.8 percent from three, and 77.8 percent from the foul line.

Father played college basketball in the 1990s.

Strengths:

* Possesses the size and skills to be a versatile swingman with significant potential

* Initiates fast breaks effectively by passing early and demonstrating a strong understanding of the game

* Demonstrates good moves to get past defenders, albeit with room for improvement in ball control

* Reliable passer who excels at connecting plays and moving the ball around

* Standout skill in shooting, proficient at both pulling up for shots and catching and shooting

* Strong defensively with a long reach, which aids in effective defense

* Decent at driving to the basket and creating scoring opportunities for himself and teammates

* Shows promise as a player with room for development and improvement

Weaknesses:

* Not the quickest player, although compensates with skills and understanding of the game

* Room for improvement in ball control and decision-making on the court

* Needs to work on scoring more efficiently near the basket

* Might require time in the G-League for further development before transitioning to the NBA

Scotto's draft notes:

“Kyshawn’s going to be a riser,” a longtime NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He knows how to play and can shoot. He handles it well like a guard, even though he’s 6-foot-8. As a matter of fact, I think he had a late growth spurt after playing point guard when he was younger. He could be drafted in the teens somewhere just outside the lottery. He’s not bad defensively, too, because he sits down with his long arms.”

“If the draft started tomorrow, George would go in the lottery,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He’s 6-foot-8, can play some spot point guard minutes, and handle the ball, but he has no physicality despite his frame. He can pass. He’s not a great athlete, but a good one. He’s not going to blow past you with quickness.”

