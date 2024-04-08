Kyrou scores in SO as Blues beat Ducks 6-5 to preserve slim playoff hopes

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored in the shootout and the St. Louis Blues beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-5 on Sunday to preserve their slim playoff hopes.

Robert Thomas had a goal and three assists, and Zack Bolduc, Matthew Kessel, Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn also scored to help the Blues bounce back from a disastrous 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose on Saturday. Jordan Binnington finished with 33 saves through overtime and Kyrou had three assists.

Frank Vatrano and Leo Carlsson each had two goals, and Nikita Nesterenko also scored in the Ducks’ 14the lss in 16 games. Alex Killorn had an assist for his 500th career point, and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves.

Having come into the game with a narrow path to reach the postseason, likely needing to win their final five games and have either Nashville or Vegas go on a major regulation losing streak, St. Louis escaped with two points despite giving up two two-goal leads.

In the tiebreaker, Kyrou converted on the Blues’ first attempt, and Binnington saved tries by Carlsson and Troy Terry after Trevor Zegras hit the post.

Buchnevich gave the Blues a 4-2 lead early in the second period on a one-timer from the right circle for his 27th of the season. Carlsson cut it to 4-3 at 1:02 of the third period, but Schenn scored his own power-play goal to restore the two-goal advantage at 2:40.

Vatrano scored his second of the night at 8:04, and Carlsson tied it up at 5 with 3:51 remaining.

St. Louis managed to overcome not having forward Jake Neighbours and defenseman Justin Faulk available after both were injured against the Sharks. Neighbours sustained an upper-body injury on a hit from Sharks center Luke Kunin in the second period. Faulk then fought Kunin and was hurt during the scrap.

Blues interim coach Drew Bannister said before the game that Neighbours and Faulk are day-to-day pending further evaluation once the team returns to St. Louis.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Chicago on Wednesday night.

Ducks: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

