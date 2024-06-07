Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' head coach message for Sunderland fans

[Getty Images]

Sunderland have released a message from owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus regarding the club's search for a new head coach.

"We hope to appoint the next head coach of our great club imminently, as we enter the final stages of the recruitment process.

"We appreciate the patience and support that we've received from you throughout the summer and our aim has always been to ensure that the right candidate is appointed.

"That outcome remains our focus.

"On and off the field, we have learnt from last season when we fell short of all our expectations.

"We are hungry and ambitious for success and determined to ensure we all enjoy a great 2024-25 season together."

