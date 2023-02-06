Kyrie’s tumultuous tenure with the Nets is over… will the Mavericks be a better fit? I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, February 6, 2023, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

Kyrie Irving’s disastrous stint with the Nets is over after Brooklyn traded him to the Dallas Mavericks

Irving’s on-court production is stellar, but with his knack for finding off-court controversy, is the potential reward worth the risk?

In a rematch of last year’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game, South Carolina once again beat UConn, but this time was no walk in the park for the Gamecocks as the Huskies put up quite a fight on their home court

Plus, The Rush gets a dose of #mondaymotivation from Dawn Staley!