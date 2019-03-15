Kyrie Irving's second career triple-double came with some interesting stats originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving notched his second career triple-double Thursday night vs. the Kings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Irving had 31 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds in the C's comeback victory. He became the first Celtic to have a triple-double with 30+ points since Rajon Rondo in 2012.

Kyrie Irving is the first Celtics player to record 30+ points and a triple-double in the same game since Rajon Rondo did so on Feb. 12, 2012 vs. CHI — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) March 15, 2019

Thursday night marked Irving's sixth game this season with at least 30 points and 10 assists. In the rest of his career (441 games) he accomplished the feat only five times.

Kyrie Irving 30-point, 10-assist games:



2018-19 season (57 games): 6

Rest of NBA career (441 games): 5





— Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) March 15, 2019

Irving and the C's will look to stay hot when they host the Hawks on Saturday.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.