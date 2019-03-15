Kyrie Irving's second career triple-double came with some interesting stats

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston
Kyrie Irving notched the second triple-double of his career in the Celtics' victory over the Kings on Thursday night, and it came with a pair of interesting stats.

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving notched his second career triple-double Thursday night vs. the Kings.

Irving had 31 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds in the C's comeback victory. He became the first Celtic to have a triple-double with 30+ points since Rajon Rondo in 2012.

Thursday night marked Irving's sixth game this season with at least 30 points and 10 assists. In the rest of his career (441 games) he accomplished the feat only five times.

Irving and the C's will look to stay hot when they host the Hawks on Saturday.

