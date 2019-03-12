Kyrie Irving's remedy for Celtics' blowout loss? Get out of L.A. originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Yes, this West Coast road trip did wonders for the Boston Celtics (especially that magical plane ride).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But you can have too much of a good thing.

After the Los Angeles Clippers squashed the Celtics' hopes for a West Coast sweep Monday night in a 140-115 rout, Kyrie Irving suggested the best way for Boston to bounce back was to get the heck out of Hollywood.

"We need to get out of here. No disrespect to any LA natives, I love being out here. But, yeah, we need to get out of here."



Kyrie the leader prioritizing team sanity over LA nightlife



— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 12, 2019

The C's spent the better part of five days in L.A. -- and all the distractions it offers -- while playing the Lakers and Clippers, so we'll take Irving at his word that a change in scenery will do his squad some good.

"We were successful on this road trip," Irving said prior to that answer when asked what he'll take away from the four-game trip. "We came here to go 4-0. Obviously, we didn't have that, we went 3-1. Now we go back home and finish business. We gotta keep it moving."

Kyrie and Co. have some time to settle in back home; they're off until Thursday, when they'll kick off a three-game homestand against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.