Kyrie Irving's latest Instagram post won't ease Celtics fans' concerns originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Celtics fans looking for any sign of hope Kyrie Irving will re-sign in Boston certainly won't find it on his Instagram page.

Here's Irving's post from Wednesday, which features the pending free agent somewhere near his childhood home in West Orange, N.J., chatting up the crossing guard he used to pass on his walk to school.

"Stroll with me Light Family!" the caption reads. "Home is where the heart lives and stays!"

There's nothing wrong with Irving taking a walk down memory lane. But the timing of this post might make Celtics fans uneasy, considering the reports that have suggested Irving is considering signing with the hometown Brooklyn Nets or New York Knicks.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported Tuesday that Irving has given "every indication" he wants to play for the Nets, while SNY's Ian Begley reported Wednesday the Knicks are in the mix -- and that Irving's chances of re-signing with the Celtics are "low."

Irving has spent some quality time near his old stomping grounds over the last few days, attending the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr. boxing match at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

You could read that as professional athlete simply returning home after trying NBA season ... or a pending free agent re-acquainting himself with the area he's considering returning to in the fall.

