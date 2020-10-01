Kyrie Irving's latest comments might irk some of his former teammates

Kyrie's latest comments might irk some of his ex-teammates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kevin Durant undoubtedly was pleased to hear Kyrie Irving's latest compliment about him.

The rest of Irving's current and former teammates? Not so much.

Irving joined the debut episode of Durant's new podcast, "The ETCs with Kevin Durant," and was asked by co-host Eddie Gonzalez whether he or KD would take the Brooklyn Nets' last shot with the game on the line.

"Depends on who's hot," Irving answered. "I don't see it as anything other than that."

That's a fair answer. Then Kyrie added this:

"I felt like I was the best option on every team I've played for down the stretch. This is the first time in my career where I can look down and be like, 'That mother----- can make that shot too."

Irving is an immensely talented scorer and a No. 1 overall draft pick, so his confidence isn't unfounded. But he's also essentially saying he had yet to trust a teammate to take the last shot in a game before teaming up with Durant in Brooklyn.

Budding Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum may take issue with Irving's assessment, especially since he averaged a team-high 18.5 points per game during the 2018 postseason while Irving was sidelined due to injury.

Still, Irving was by all accounts the Celtics' best clutch scorer ahead of a young Tatum, and there's really only one player who should have a gripe with Irving's comments: LeBron James.

Irving might be a better pure shooter than his former Cleveland Cavaliers running mate and will always have that dagger 3-pointer in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

James is one of the five best players in NBA history, though, and hasn't reached 10 NBA Finals with three different teams by being bad in the clutch.

In Kyrie's mind, though, he and Durant are both better clutch scorers than LeBron -- which may not have been the craziest comment he made on Durant's podcast.

