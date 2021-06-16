Kyrie Irving will miss Game 6 against Bucks due to ankle injury

The Brooklyn Nets will need Kevin Durant to continue his superhuman surge for at least one more game. Kyrie Irving won't play in Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday due to his ankle injury, Nets coach Steve Nash said Wednesday.

Irving left Game 4 after landing awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Irving missed Game 5 due to the issue.

The Nets got good news prior to Game 5, however, as it was revealed James Harden would return from a hamstring injury. Harden didn't look like himself during the contest, scoring just five points.

With Irving out and Harden struggling, Durant took over in Game 5. He scored 49 points and added 17 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Nets to a 114-108 win over the Bucks.

It's unclear when Irving will be able to return to action. If the series reaches a Game 7, the Nets would travel back to Brooklyn to play on Saturday. Irving is staying in Brooklyn to receive treatment, so perhaps the Nets are hoping Irving could make an appearance in that contest if necessary.

