Is Kyrie Irving vs. the Boston Celtics a big storyline heading into the 2024 NBA Finals? It depends on who you ask! To many fans, the answer is a clear yes — but to the players, perhaps less so. Al Horford commented on Irving’s return, acknowledging the passion of the Boston fans and the significance of the environment during the finals.

“These fans care,” he said. “They care about the Celtics. They care about Boston. It’s been spoken about already, when he left, it wasn’t ideal for everyone here. It’s the Finals … it’s going to be lively, it’s going to be exciting, it’s going to be loud.”

“It’s those environments you want to play,” Horford suggested. “Our fans are going to be who they are, and that’s what it is.”

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what the hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, and Josue Pavon, had to say about it all.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire